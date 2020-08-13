THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters reach Eastern Sectional finals in 2017

Aug. 13, 2018

The Portage Girls golf team got its season off to a strong start, as the foursome of Sophie Denure, Anna Davidson, Rachel Hepler and Maddie Mumm shot a 2-under-par 68 to finish in a tie for fifth place out of 14 teams at the Stoughton Scramble. Portage made four birdies on the day, with the final one coming when Hepler chipped in on the final hole.

Aug. 13, 2017

The Portage Skeeters advanced to the championship game of the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs with a 3-1 win over the Cottage Grove Firemen. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single by Travis Hamilton, and then went up 2-0 on a RBI single by Kalen Mace in the sixth. After Cottage Grove cut the lead in half on a RBI single by former Portage High School athlete Anthony Bortz in the seventh, Portage got that run back in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Hamilton. Portage pitchers Colyn Buss and Mace combined to hold Cottage Grove to just five hits. Buss threw the first 7 1/3 innings while Mace got the final five outs to finish things off. With the win, Portage advanced to play Montello in the Eastern Section’s championship game. Montello advanced with an 11-2 win over Monona. Curtis Morgan threw seven innings to get the win for the Granite Jaxx while collecting four hits, including a pair of doubles to lead the way at the plate. DJ Raasch added a three-run double in Montello’s five-run third inning which helped erase an early 2-0 deficit.