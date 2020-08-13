THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage Skeeters reach Eastern Sectional finals in 2017

Aug. 13, 2018
The Portage Girls golf team got its season off to a strong start, as the foursome of Sophie Denure, Anna Davidson, Rachel Hepler and Maddie Mumm shot a 2-under-par 68 to finish in a tie for fifth place out of 14 teams at the Stoughton Scramble. Portage made four birdies on the day, with the final one coming when Hepler chipped in on the final hole.
Aug. 13, 2017
The Portage Skeeters advanced to the championship game of the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section playoffs with a 3-1 win over the Cottage Grove Firemen. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single by Travis Hamilton, and then went up 2-0 on a RBI single by Kalen Mace in the sixth. After Cottage Grove cut the lead in half on a RBI single by former Portage High School athlete Anthony Bortz in the seventh, Portage got that run back in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Hamilton. Portage pitchers Colyn Buss and Mace combined to hold Cottage Grove to just five hits. Buss threw the first 7 1/3 innings while Mace got the final five outs to finish things off. With the win, Portage advanced to play Montello in the Eastern Section’s championship game. Montello advanced with an 11-2 win over Monona. Curtis Morgan threw seven innings to get the win for the Granite Jaxx while collecting four hits, including a pair of doubles to lead the way at the plate. DJ Raasch added a three-run double in Montello’s five-run third inning which helped erase an early 2-0 deficit.
Aug. 13, 1995
Portage’s Joe Zydowsky had one of the South team’s three hits in a 4-0 loss to the North in the Wisconsin Legion Baseball All-Star Game at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Following the game, Zydowsky was named the winner of the game’s character and hustle award.
Aug. 13, 1987
Paul Molitor extended his hitting streak to 28 games by homering with two outs in the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore. Molitor was 1-for-4 in the game. He hit a 1-0 pitch for his 10th home run of the season. It was the third time he preserved the hitting streak in his final at bat.
Aug. 13, 1985
Green Bay Packers center Larry McCarren announces his retirement after failing the team’s physical. McCarren suffered a neck injury that ended his career in November of the previous year in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury ended McCarren’s 162 consecutive games played streak, which at the time was the second longest in Packers history.
Aug. 13, 1979
Sarbacker’s Bar finished the Portage Men’s Softball Association season in first place following a 10-2 victory over Cubby Hole in the regular season finale. Sarbacker’s finished the season with a 19-2 record, two games ahead of runners-up LaMasney’s Construction and Service Drug, who tied for second with records of 17-4. In the win over Cubby Hole, Bill Guthrie’s three-run homer in the second inning broke a 2-2 tie.
