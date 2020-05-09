THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball blanks Mt. Horeb, 10-0, secures fifth Badger North title in eight years

May 9, 2007
The Portage softball team cruised to a 10-0 shutout over Mt. Horeb to secure the program’s fifth Badger North Conference title in eight years. The Warriors broke things open early with a five-run second inning and pounded out 13 hits, giving pitcher Katie Stilwell plenty of cushion. Stilwell allowed just four hits and struck out nine in the complete game win, while five Warriors had multiple hits led by Jen Krueger, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
May 9, 1999
Marshall McDougall opened the contest with an RBI single then hit six consecutive homers to set NCAA records for homers in a game and RBIs (16) in a game in the Florida State baseball team’s 26-2 drubbing of Maryland.
May 9, 1991
Matt Manthey twirled his fourth no-hitter of the season as the Pardeeville baseball team blanked Green Lake, 16-0, in five innings to clinch the Dual County Conference title. Manthey was a hit batter away from a perfect game as he struck out nine in the win. The Bulldogs bats gave him plenty of insurance, pounding out 13 hits, and heating up after a slow start. After single runs in the first two innings, Pardeeville pushed across five in the bottom of the third before exploding for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jake Manthey, Eric Green and Brad Cook each went 2-for-3 to lead Pardeeville.
May 9, 1985
The Montello softball team took advantage of 17 errors to cruise to a 28-0 win in five innings over Pardeeville in a Dual County Conference game. The win clinched a second consecutive DCC title for the Hilltoppers, who roared out of the gates. The Hilltoppers hung six runs in the top of the first inning before adding eight more in both the second and fifth to pile on. Lucy Robinson went 4-for-6 and Missy Theisen went 3-for-6 with a home run to lead Montello. Lorie Gripentrog had the lone hit for the Bulldogs.
May 9, 1984
The Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in 25 innings in a game that started the night before on May 8. It was suspended after the 17th inning and was won on a walkoff home run by Harold Baines. At 8 hours, 6 minutes, it is the longest game in Major League Baseball history. The only game in professional baseball history that lasted longer was a 33-inning affair between the Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings in 1981 that took 8:25 to complete. Future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr. were a combined 6-for-25 in that contest.
May 9, 1973
The Rio baseball team exploded for nine runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 12-5 win over Cambria in a Dual County Conference game. The Hilltoppers responded with a run in the home half, but countered right back with another run in the second on a solo home run by Dan Benzine before tacking on solo runs in the third and sixth. Cambria added a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh to cut the deficit to seven, but it was too little too late. Jeff Benzine went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, and Joel Scott and Kelly Bleich each added three hits for the Vikings, while Tom Williams went 2-for-4 to lead the Toppers.
May 9, 1961
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jim Gentile hit two grand slams, on consecutive pitches in the first and second innings, and had nine RBIs in his team’s 13-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Metropolitan Stadium (now the site of the Mall of America) in Bloomington, Minn. Only 13 players in Major League Baseball history have hit two grand slams in the same game and Gentile was the fourth to do so. The feat was most recently accomplished by the Washington Nationals’ Josh Willingham in 2009. The Cardinals’ Fernando Tatis is the only player with two grand slams in the same inning, having done so in the third frame on April 23, 1999, off of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chan Ho Park.
