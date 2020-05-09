THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball blanks Mt. Horeb, 10-0, secures fifth Badger North title in eight years

May 9, 1985

The Montello softball team took advantage of 17 errors to cruise to a 28-0 win in five innings over Pardeeville in a Dual County Conference game. The win clinched a second consecutive DCC title for the Hilltoppers, who roared out of the gates. The Hilltoppers hung six runs in the top of the first inning before adding eight more in both the second and fifth to pile on. Lucy Robinson went 4-for-6 and Missy Theisen went 3-for-6 with a home run to lead Montello. Lorie Gripentrog had the lone hit for the Bulldogs.

May 9, 1984

The Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 in 25 innings in a game that started the night before on May 8. It was suspended after the 17th inning and was won on a walkoff home run by Harold Baines. At 8 hours, 6 minutes, it is the longest game in Major League Baseball history. The only game in professional baseball history that lasted longer was a 33-inning affair between the Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings in 1981 that took 8:25 to complete. Future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr. were a combined 6-for-25 in that contest.

