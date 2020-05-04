THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball pounds DeForest, 18-0, stays unbeaten in Badger North Conference play

May 4, 2007
The Portage softball team pasted 14 runs in the second inning to hammer home an 18-0 win over DeForest in six innings in a Badger North Conference game. The Warriors pounded out 15 hits, including three apiece by Jen Krueger, Jen Donohue, Lizette Davis and Mary Donohue. Davis uncorked a grand slam in the 14-run second, Krueger hammered a trio of triples and Mary Donohue had a double. Michelle Friedel fanned four and gave up five hits in the complete game win to stay unbeaten in league play.
May 4, 2002
Dan Mendoza went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to help lead the Portage baseball team to its 12th straight win with an 8-4 victory over rival Baraboo. Leading 4-1 midway through the sixth inning, the Warriors gave themselves plenty of cushion in the home half, adding four more runs for an 8-1 lead. Mendoza drone in a pair of runs in the frame and the Warriors’ defense did the rest, holding off a Thunderbirds rally attempt in the top of the seventh. Ryan Kaufman had a two-run homer for Portage while Mike Denman went six strong innings, including five scoreless, to earn the win.
May 4, 1998
Winless on the year in 10 tries to that point, the Rio/Fall River baseball team got off the schneid in a big way, mashing 20 hits, including seven doubles, en route to a 20-8 victory over Princeton. Kevin Wopat was 5-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Rebels.
May 4, 1993
Erin Koelbl tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts to help pace the Montello softball team to a 13-2 win over Rio in conference action. The Hilltoppers gave Koelbl plenty of insurance early on, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings, including a five-run third. Shea McNamara and Sara Robinson each had a pair of hits, including a home run, and Kelly O’Donnell also homered to lead the Toppers. Erica Christian had the lone hit for the Vikings … The Poynette softball team used an 8-run third inning to pull away for a 10-3 win over Lake Mills in a rain-shortened Capitol Conference game. Sarah Jiran went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Indians, while Ivy Read carried a perfect game into the fourth inning for Poynette before surrendering all three of the L-Cats’ runs.
May 4, 1977
The Portage girls and boys track and field teams cruised to a pair of conference dual wins over Reedsburg. The Warriors girls team coasted to a 83-31 romp over the Beavers, while the Portage boys earned a comfortable 78-49 victory. The Portage girls piled up 11 victories and added eight runner-up finishes in the dominant win, led by the trio of Cheryl Voight, Robin Gee and Vickie Voight. Cheryl Voight won the shot put and discus, while Vickie Voight won both the 100- and 220-meter dashes. Gee swept both 110 and 220 hurdles, while Sandy Reick, Terry Barton and Pat Murphy each added individual wins for the Warriors, who won both relays. On the boys side, Pete Zamzow picked up two of the Warriors eight victories to lead the way. Like Cheryl Voight, Zamzow won both the shot put and discus and the Warriors swept four events. Jay Mork won the pole vault while Bob Achczynski took first in the high jump and Ross Bennett won the half mile. The Warriors boys also won both relays.
May 4, 1965
The San Francisco Giants’ Willie Mays hit his 512th career homer, breaking Mel Ott’s National League record of 511. He would finish with 660 and that record stood for a short time as the NL’s best until the Braves’ Hank Aaron passed him 1972. Aaron played his last two seasons (1975-76) with the American League’s Milwaukee Brewers and finished his career with a Major League Baseball-best 755 homers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!