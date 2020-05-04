THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball pounds DeForest, 18-0, stays unbeaten in Badger North Conference play

May 4, 1993

Erin Koelbl tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts to help pace the Montello softball team to a 13-2 win over Rio in conference action. The Hilltoppers gave Koelbl plenty of insurance early on, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings, including a five-run third. Shea McNamara and Sara Robinson each had a pair of hits, including a home run, and Kelly O’Donnell also homered to lead the Toppers. Erica Christian had the lone hit for the Vikings … The Poynette softball team used an 8-run third inning to pull away for a 10-3 win over Lake Mills in a rain-shortened Capitol Conference game. Sarah Jiran went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Indians, while Ivy Read carried a perfect game into the fourth inning for Poynette before surrendering all three of the L-Cats’ runs.

May 4, 1977

The Portage girls and boys track and field teams cruised to a pair of conference dual wins over Reedsburg. The Warriors girls team coasted to a 83-31 romp over the Beavers, while the Portage boys earned a comfortable 78-49 victory. The Portage girls piled up 11 victories and added eight runner-up finishes in the dominant win, led by the trio of Cheryl Voight, Robin Gee and Vickie Voight. Cheryl Voight won the shot put and discus, while Vickie Voight won both the 100- and 220-meter dashes. Gee swept both 110 and 220 hurdles, while Sandy Reick, Terry Barton and Pat Murphy each added individual wins for the Warriors, who won both relays. On the boys side, Pete Zamzow picked up two of the Warriors eight victories to lead the way. Like Cheryl Voight, Zamzow won both the shot put and discus and the Warriors swept four events. Jay Mork won the pole vault while Bob Achczynski took first in the high jump and Ross Bennett won the half mile. The Warriors boys also won both relays.