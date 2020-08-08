THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball recognized at Miller Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 8, 2008

Pitcher CC Sabathia pitched a complete game five-hitter to remain unbeaten since joining the Brewers with a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. It was the ninth straight win for Sabathia. In seven starts with the Brewers since being acquired from the Indians on July 7, he is 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA.

Aug 8, 2005

Mark Grudzielanek homered and drove in a career-high five runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. And while the game itself wasn’t noteworthy, what happened before the game was big news in Portage, as the Portage High School softball team, which won the Division 2 state championship two months earlier, and finished the season with a 24-2 record, was recognized on the field before the first pitch, posing for a photo behind home plate.

Aug. 8, 1998