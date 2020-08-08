THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball recognized at Miller Park

Aug. 8, 2008
Pitcher CC Sabathia pitched a complete game five-hitter to remain unbeaten since joining the Brewers with a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals. It was the ninth straight win for Sabathia. In seven starts with the Brewers since being acquired from the Indians on July 7, he is 6-0 with a 1.58 ERA.
Aug 8, 2005
Mark Grudzielanek homered and drove in a career-high five runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. And while the game itself wasn’t noteworthy, what happened before the game was big news in Portage, as the Portage High School softball team, which won the Division 2 state championship two months earlier, and finished the season with a 24-2 record, was recognized on the field before the first pitch, posing for a photo behind home plate.
Aug. 8, 1998
Packers backup running back Travis Jervey took advantage of the opportunity that presented itself with starting running back Dorsey Levens holding out of training camp, rushing nine times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. In two exhibition games without Levens, Jervey had rushed 14 times for 172 yards. Fellow running back Raymont Harris, a free agent pickup in the offseason from the Chicago Bears, rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Aug. 8, 1987
The Milwaukee Brewers split a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox, winning the first game 5-3 before losing the second game 8-6. Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor hit safely in both games, extending his hitting streak to 23 games. In the first game, Molitor extended the streak with a single to open the top of the first inning for the first of his two hits. In the second game, Molitor’s lone hit was a single in the seventh inning. Molitor’s streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest in baseball history.
Aug. 8, 1983
Rick Maass belted two home runs and drove in five runs, leading Service Drugs to a 13-1 victory over Screen Print in Portage Fastpitch Softball Association regular season action. Doug Rose added a three-run homer and Verne Barreau had a pair of doubles and scored three runs for Service Drugs, who improved to 16-3 in league play with the victory. Tom Raimer and Len Alexander combined to hold Screen Print to just three hits.
Aug. 8, 1981
Playing in just the first half, Lynn Dickey completed 13 of 18 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Packers to a 21-17 victory over the host Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at Cowboys Stadium. Eddie Lee Ivery scored Green Bay’s other touchdown on a 2-yard run that made it 14-0 with 3:37 left in the first half.
