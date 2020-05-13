THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball wins twice in 1 day in 2006

May 13, 2009
University of Wisconsin softball sophomore outfielder and former Portage High School athlete Jen Krueger was named an All-Big Ten Conference third team selection. Krueger led the Badgers softball squad in batting average (.323), hits (51), runs scored (21) and stolen bases (18) while hitting in the leadoff position. Krueger, who was a right-handed hitting infielder while playing at Portage, converted to being a left-handed slap hitter and outfielder with the Badgers.
May 13, 2006
The Portage prep softball team finished off a busy day, picking up two victories at two different sites on the same day. In a game that started at 1 p.m. in Portage, the Warriors rallied from a 10-4 deficit to pick up an 11-10 victory over Monona Grove. Lizette Davis clubbed an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the winning run. After the game, the Warriors traveled to Reedsburg for a 7 p.m. game with the Beavers, which was won by Portage, 11-4. Katherine Harkins, who had four hits in the win over Monona Grove, picked up four more hits in the win over Reedsburg.
May 13, 2004
Poynette pitchers Carrie Franson and Courtney Jordak combined on a one-hitter, leading the Poynette softball team to a 10-0 victory over Nekoosa. Franson took a no-hitter into the fourth inning when the Papermakers got their only hit of the game on a bunt single. Franson struck out 13 before giving way to Jordak, who got the last out of the fifth inning. Poynette would then score four runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule. Julie Stewart, Megan Spees and Jordak each had two hits for Poynette in the win.
May 13, 1996
John Zydowsky’s home run in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a 2-all tie and gave the Portage baseball team a 3-2 non-conference victory over McFarland. Zydwosky’s blast came on a 2-2 count with two outs in the seventh, and cleared the centerfield fence. The victory improved Portage’s overall record to 14-2.
May 13, 1993
Lodi senior Lisa Wipperfurth was nearly perfect in the circle for the Blue Devils softball team, tossing a no-hitter in Lodi’s 13-0 victory over Mount Horeb. The only batter to reach base against Wipperfurth came on a hit batter. Wipperfurth also homered and doubled at the plate for Lodi in the win. … Craig Wolff’s two run single in the top of the seventh inning drove in the winning run, as the Westfield baseball team picked up a 5-4 victory over host Cambria-Friesland in a Dual County Conference showdown. Wolff drove in three runs for the Pioneers, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit to hand the Hilltoppers their first conference loss of the season.
May 13, 1987
The Oakland A’s scored five runs in the seventh inning on their way to an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at County Stadium. The loss was Milwaukee’s eighth in a row and dropped the club to 20-11 overall. The Brewers had opened the season with 13 straight wins, but were knocked out of first place in the American League East for the first time all season.
May 13, 1980
Portage senior Jim Banks set new school records in both the shot put and discus during a South Central Conference triangular in Baraboo. In the shot put, Banks threw it 58 feet, 7 ½ inches, topping the mark of 57-7 that he set earlier in the month. In the discus, Banks got off a throw of 162-8, which topped the previous mark of 161-1, which he set the previous season.
