THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage softball wins twice in 1 day in 2006

May 13, 2009

University of Wisconsin softball sophomore outfielder and former Portage High School athlete Jen Krueger was named an All-Big Ten Conference third team selection. Krueger led the Badgers softball squad in batting average (.323), hits (51), runs scored (21) and stolen bases (18) while hitting in the leadoff position. Krueger, who was a right-handed hitting infielder while playing at Portage, converted to being a left-handed slap hitter and outfielder with the Badgers.

May 13, 2006

The Portage prep softball team finished off a busy day, picking up two victories at two different sites on the same day. In a game that started at 1 p.m. in Portage, the Warriors rallied from a 10-4 deficit to pick up an 11-10 victory over Monona Grove. Lizette Davis clubbed an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the winning run. After the game, the Warriors traveled to Reedsburg for a 7 p.m. game with the Beavers, which was won by Portage, 11-4. Katherine Harkins, who had four hits in the win over Monona Grove, picked up four more hits in the win over Reedsburg.

May 13, 2004