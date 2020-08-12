THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage tops Monona in Eastern Section semifinal

Aug. 12, 2018

The Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team punched its ticket to the Eastern Section championship game for the third year in a row with a 4-0 victory over host Monona at Ahuska Park. Portage pitcher Kalen Mace went the distance on the mound, giving up just two hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts. Mace took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Monona got its only two hits of the game with back-to-back singles. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Travis Hamilton. In the eighth inning, Hamilton struck again with an RBI double that made it 2-0. Adam Bortz than knocked in Hamilton with an RBI single to make it 3-0. Portage added one more run in the ninth to finish the scoring. With the victory, No. 3 seed Portage advanced to the following week’s Eastern Section’s championship game, where it would play at home against No. 4 seed Cottage Grove, who upset Montello in the other semifinal game, 5-2.