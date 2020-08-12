THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage tops Monona in Eastern Section semifinal

Aug. 12, 2018
The Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team punched its ticket to the Eastern Section championship game for the third year in a row with a 4-0 victory over host Monona at Ahuska Park. Portage pitcher Kalen Mace went the distance on the mound, giving up just two hits with four walks and 13 strikeouts. Mace took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Monona got its only two hits of the game with back-to-back singles. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on a RBI single by Travis Hamilton. In the eighth inning, Hamilton struck again with an RBI double that made it 2-0. Adam Bortz than knocked in Hamilton with an RBI single to make it 3-0. Portage added one more run in the ninth to finish the scoring. With the victory, No. 3 seed Portage advanced to the following week’s Eastern Section’s championship game, where it would play at home against No. 4 seed Cottage Grove, who upset Montello in the other semifinal game, 5-2.
Aug. 12, 2009
One year after ending a long playoff drought with a NL wild-card berth, Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin made a big statement by sending former All-Star shortstop J.J. Hardy to the minors, cutting third baseman Bill Hall and firing pitching coach Bill Castro. The Brewers, who lost pitchers Ben Sheets and CC Sabathia to free agency following the 2011 season, entered the month of July with a two-game lead in the NL Central, but then lost 22 of 35 games to fall 6 ½ games out of first place.
Aug. 12, 2007
Tiger Woods shot a final-round 69 to finish with an 8-under 272 at the PGA Championship, good enough for a two-shot victory over Woody Austin at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The victory for Woods was his fourth at the PGA Championship and his 13th major championship.
Aug. 12, 2006
Head coach Mike McCarthy loses his coaching debut with the Packers, as Green Bay loses its preseason opener to host San Diego, 17-3. Aaron Rodgers, the team’s first round pick the year before, was 9-of-11 for 124 yards while playing nearly half of the game in relief of Brett Favre.
Aug. 12, 1987
Paul Molitor collected the first of his three hits with a single in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 27 games in a 12-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Molitor improved his batting average to .367 with the three hits and his streak is the longest in the majors since Boston’s Wade Boggs hit in 28 straight games in 1985.
Aug. 12, 1982
State Sen. Timothy Cullen, whose hometown of Janesville had been hard hit by auto industry cutbacks, asked the Milwaukee Brewers to stop using a foreign car to bring relief pitchers in from the bullpen. In a letter to team president Bud Selig, Cullen said the use of a foreign car was “inexcusable” and accused the team of being “insensitive” to the jobless in Wisconsin. Bill Haig, vice president of broadcast operations for the Brewers, said a Toyota was being used because the auto maker was a sponsor for the local television outlet and is permitted to provide the bullpen car according to the deal.
Aug. 12, 1981
Service Drugs picked up a pair of victories over LaMasney’s to claim the Portage Men’s Softball Association tournament championship. Service Drugs needed to beat LaMasney’s twice to win the title, and did just that with a 2-1 victory followed by a 2-0 win. Dan Fearing’s two-run home run provided the winning runs in the first game. In the second game, Service Drugs scored both of its run in the top of the ninth inning. Doug Rose’s RBI single made it 1-0 before Bill Barreau’s sacrifice fly added a second run.
Aug. 12, 1979
The Rio Home Talent League baseball team claimed the northern half of the Northern Section’s second round title by rallying for a 5-4 victory over Sauk Prairie. Rio trailed Sauk Prairie 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch scored DuWayne Benzine to make it 4-1 and advanced the other two runners into scoring position. Then a throwing error on Russ Sunde’s slow roller scored a pair to tie the game at 4. Rio would load the bases again on a walk to Don Hohlstein and a Lee Roberts single. Sid Johnsrud would then take a pitch to the middle of his back, scoring Sunde for the winning run. With the victory, Rio advanced to face first-half winner Waunakee to decide who would be the overall champion of the northern half of the Northern Section.
