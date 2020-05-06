THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage track snaps 40-meet losing streak with win over Reedsburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 6, 2004

Drew Carlson struck out 15 and the Rio baseball team pounded out 16 hits as it cruised to a 13-8 win over Oshkosh Valley Christian in a Trailways South Conference game. Carlson walked just a pair in the win and the Vikings bats got hot from the start, churning out eight runs on 10 hits over the first two innings. Darren Ludwig and Daryl Staveness each went 3-for-4 and four other Vikings each had a pair of hits in the five-run win.

May 6, 1988

The Portage softball team used a four-run seventh inning to rally past Sparta for a 12-11 win in a South Central Conference game. After a blistering start, the Warriors trailed 9-7 through the first three innings and ultimately fell behind 11-8 heading to the seventh. Portage knuckled down and pushed across four in the top half, capped off by a game-tying bloop RBI single by Tracy McMahon and an RBI single by Julie Summers. Dana Martin went 4-for-5 to lead Portage, while Jenny Wilson was 3-for-4 and Sandy Gee had a pair of hits.

May 6, 1980