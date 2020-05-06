THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage track snaps 40-meet losing streak with win over Reedsburg

May 6, 2004
Drew Carlson struck out 15 and the Rio baseball team pounded out 16 hits as it cruised to a 13-8 win over Oshkosh Valley Christian in a Trailways South Conference game. Carlson walked just a pair in the win and the Vikings bats got hot from the start, churning out eight runs on 10 hits over the first two innings. Darren Ludwig and Daryl Staveness each went 3-for-4 and four other Vikings each had a pair of hits in the five-run win.
May 6, 1988
The Portage softball team used a four-run seventh inning to rally past Sparta for a 12-11 win in a South Central Conference game. After a blistering start, the Warriors trailed 9-7 through the first three innings and ultimately fell behind 11-8 heading to the seventh. Portage knuckled down and pushed across four in the top half, capped off by a game-tying bloop RBI single by Tracy McMahon and an RBI single by Julie Summers. Dana Martin went 4-for-5 to lead Portage, while Jenny Wilson was 3-for-4 and Sandy Gee had a pair of hits.
May 6, 1980
The Portage boys tennis team notched a 6-3 win over Middleton in a non-conference dual meet to improve to 5-3 on the season. The Warriors won four of the six singles flights and the top two doubles flights to down the Cardinals. Leading the way for Portage was the foursome of Tim Loomans, Paul Katzfey, Mark Pape and Kurt Madsen. Loomans, Pape and Madsen each won their individual matches in straight sets, while Katzfey defeated Middleton’s Rick Schoepp in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 6-0. In doubles action, the teams of Katzfey and Pape, and Loomans and Madsen won at the No. 1 and No. 2 flights, respectively.
May 6, 1974
The Pardeeville baseball team handed Montello its first Dual County Conference loss of the season with a convincing 20-1 win over the Hilltoppers. After two scoreless innings, the Bulldogs erupted with crooked numbers in four of the last five innings, including a seven-run fourth, to put away the Toppers. Paul Taylor went 3-fo-4 with a double, while Phil Tarrant went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple to lead Pardeeville. Jeff Warnke went 3-for-4 and Rick Kamrath also doubled for the Bulldogs.
May 6, 1971
Greg Maass twirled a one-hit complete game gem as the Portage baseball team blanked Black River Falls, 2-0, for its second win of the season. Maass surrendered a leadoff single in the second inning, but allowed just two other Black River Falls batters to reach base the rest of the way. After a scoreless five innings, Portage’s offense eventually broke through in the sixth on an RBI single by Don Weiss. Paul Schweke added a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh, driving in Mike Swanson, who led off the inning with a double. Maass fanned seven and walked three in the win, while Swanson and Schweke each had a pair of hits.
May 6, 1966
The Portage track and field team snapped a 40-meet losing streak, rolling to a 76-42 win over Reedsburg in a dual meet at Portage High School. The Warriors won 11 of the 14 events, led by Steve Moore’s trio of wins. Moore swept both the 120-meter high hurdles and 180 low hurdles in winning times of 15.7 and 21.5 seconds, and added another win by taking the high jump in 5 feet, 8 inches. Along with Moore, Curtis Ray won the 100 and 220 dashes in 10.6 and 24.4 seconds, respectively, and five other Warriors won individual events.
May 6, 1954
Roger Bannister of the United Kingdom became the first person to run a sub-4 minute mile, making it 1,600 meters in 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds on the track at Iffey Road in Oxford.
May 6, 1915
Twenty-year old Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 career homers and also made his career pitching debut as a member of the Boston Red Sox in their 4-3, 15-inning loss to the rival New York Yankees.
