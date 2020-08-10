THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage trio enters Portage Fastpitch Hall of Fame in 1991

Aug. 10, 2016
Texas Rangers slugger Prince Fielder, who spent his first seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, announces his retirement from professional baseball. The 32-year-old Fielder said health issues were forcing him to end his 12-year major league career, just 12 days after his second cervical fusion in just over two years. Fielder finished his career with 319 career home runs, the same number that his father Cecil Fielder had playing one more season but 141 fewer games. The only other father-son duo with more than 300 homers each is Bobby and Barry Bonds.
Aug. 10, 1994
Baseball players and owners broke off talks, moving the sport to the brink of its eighth work stoppage since 1972. After a 2 ½-hour bargaining session, neither side saw any hope to stop the strike, which was set to begin after the following day’s games. “At this point, I see no reason to believe anything of significance will occur today or anytime soon,” said Baseball Players Association head Donald Fehr. The strike could threaten the World Series, which had been held annually since 1905.
Aug 10, 1991
Red Kastner, Ron Gavinski and Bob Hardt became the three newest members of the Portage Fastpitch Hall of Fame during a special ceremony held as part of the Masters 40 and Over Fastpitch Tournament held in Portage. Kastner played on the 1971 All-Star team, was a manager for the Sport Bowl team for 12 years and played a major role in forming the association’s Old Timers Game. Gavinski was nominated for being a player, manager, coach and sponsor. He sponsored the Con’s-Swede’s and Con’s-Kerr’s teams. He also sponsored the All-Star team that was a runner-up at the 1952 state tournament. Hardt played fastpitch softball for 30 years, sponsoring the Hardt’s Weatherstrippers team for five years. Hardt managed for about 10 years and was named to the All-Star team in 1971.
Aug. 10, 1987
Paul Molitor had a pair of hits, including a third-inning single, extending his hitting streak to 25 games. The streak broke the club mark set by Dave May in 1973, and helped lead the Brewers to a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Molitor, who also tied Boston’s Wade Boggs for the longest hitting streak of the season, would go on to hit in 39 straight games, the seventh-longest streak in baseball history.
Aug. 10, 1981
Philadelphia’s Pete Rose became the National League’s new all-time hit leader, passing Stan Musial’s 19-year-old record of 3,630 hits. Rose passed him with a base hit to left field in the eighth inning of Philadelphia’s 7-3 loss to the Cardinals. The hit also put Rose in third place all time in baseball history, behind Hank Aaron (3,771 hits) and Ty Cobb (4,191).
Aug. 10, 1975
Jack Nicklaus shot a one-over-par 71 to finish at four-under to win the PGA Championship at Firestone in Akron, Ohio. It was the fourth PGA Championship victory for Nicklaus and his 16th major tournament victory. Madison’s Andy North had the best final-round score, shooting a 65 to finish fourth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!