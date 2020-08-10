THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage trio enters Portage Fastpitch Hall of Fame in 1991

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 10, 2016

Texas Rangers slugger Prince Fielder, who spent his first seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, announces his retirement from professional baseball. The 32-year-old Fielder said health issues were forcing him to end his 12-year major league career, just 12 days after his second cervical fusion in just over two years. Fielder finished his career with 319 career home runs, the same number that his father Cecil Fielder had playing one more season but 141 fewer games. The only other father-son duo with more than 300 homers each is Bobby and Barry Bonds.

Aug. 10, 1994

Baseball players and owners broke off talks, moving the sport to the brink of its eighth work stoppage since 1972. After a 2 ½-hour bargaining session, neither side saw any hope to stop the strike, which was set to begin after the following day’s games. “At this point, I see no reason to believe anything of significance will occur today or anytime soon,” said Baseball Players Association head Donald Fehr. The strike could threaten the World Series, which had been held annually since 1905.

Aug 10, 1991