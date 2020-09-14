THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage volleyball wins 77th straight SCC match in 1983

Sept. 15, 1983

The Portage volleyball team’s South Central Conference winning streak reached 77 matches with a 15-1, 14-16, 15-8 victory over host Tomah. After Tomah won the second set to tie the match, it took an early 5-2 lead in the decisive third set. Portage eventually regained control, and behind four straight service points from Amy O’Brien, took a 12-6 lead on its way to the victory.

Sept. 15, 1978

Freshman Robby Thompson ran for 146 yards and Joe Pribbenow scored a pair of touchdowns, leading the Rio prep football team to a 22-6 victory over Cambria-Friesland. … In other Dual County Conference action, Westfield improved to 2-0 with a 14-6 victory over host Pardeeville. Westfield opened the scoring on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Rick Gohlke to Carl Rogers. Pardeeville tied the game when Mitch Milton recovered a fumble and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown, but Westfield got the winning score on a 2-yard TD run by Dennis Bucholz.

Sept. 15, 1977

The Portage boys cross country team was running without three varsity contributors, but still put four runners in the top seven on its way to finishing in first place in a four-team meet that also included host Mauston, Adams-Friendship and Reedsburg. Leading the Portage boys was Demmer Banks in third place with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds. The race was won by Bob Ciszek of Adams-Friendship, who finished in 17:01. Other Portage runners to finish in the top seven were Bill Blackley in fifth (17:37), Pil Villavicencio in sixth (17:38) and Bob Mullen in seventh (17:42). In a 2-mile girls race that was held, Portage’s Sarah Leeg finished first in 13:17.