THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage volleyball wins 77th straight SCC match in 1983

Sept 15, 2006
Montello’s Cory Boeker ran for a pair of touchdowns and returned an interception 86 yards for another score, leading the Hilltoppers to a 33-15 victory over Oakfield. Boeker also threw for 90 yards and tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Jayson Smith in the win. … Pardeeville’s Matt Frosch rushed for 223 yards and a touchdown, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-0 victory over Dodgeland. Frosch also had 14 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles on defense for Pardeeville in the win.
Sept. 15, 2000
Pardeeville’s Justin Nickel ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, leading the Bulldogs to a 48-0 victory over host Westfield. Nickel’s two scoring passes went to J.D. Kath and Aaron Lytle. The Bulldogs also got 90 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns from Mike Haynes in the victory. Pardeeville’s defense also got in on the act, getting a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown by Zach Sween. … Poynette’s Cody Childs rushed for 169 yards and four scores, leading the Indians to a 41-6 romp over Lake Mills.
Sept. 15, 1989
The Poynette prep football team got a miracle touchdown with time winding down in a 21-20 victory over Columbus. Poynette trailed the Cardinals 20-14 when Mark Thiessen caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Jason Stephenson with 2 minutes left. The pass was tipped three times before Thiessen corralled it and raced to the end zone. Thiessen kicked the extra point to give his team the one-point victory. Columbus outgained Poynette 335 yards to 194, but the host Indians also got a defensive touchdown when Bill Gneiser recovered a fumble in the end zone in the first quarter.
Sept. 15, 1983
The Portage volleyball team’s South Central Conference winning streak reached 77 matches with a 15-1, 14-16, 15-8 victory over host Tomah. After Tomah won the second set to tie the match, it took an early 5-2 lead in the decisive third set. Portage eventually regained control, and behind four straight service points from Amy O’Brien, took a 12-6 lead on its way to the victory.
Sept. 15, 1978
Freshman Robby Thompson ran for 146 yards and Joe Pribbenow scored a pair of touchdowns, leading the Rio prep football team to a 22-6 victory over Cambria-Friesland. … In other Dual County Conference action, Westfield improved to 2-0 with a 14-6 victory over host Pardeeville. Westfield opened the scoring on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Rick Gohlke to Carl Rogers. Pardeeville tied the game when Mitch Milton recovered a fumble and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown, but Westfield got the winning score on a 2-yard TD run by Dennis Bucholz.
Sept. 15, 1977
The Portage boys cross country team was running without three varsity contributors, but still put four runners in the top seven on its way to finishing in first place in a four-team meet that also included host Mauston, Adams-Friendship and Reedsburg. Leading the Portage boys was Demmer Banks in third place with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds. The race was won by Bob Ciszek of Adams-Friendship, who finished in 17:01. Other Portage runners to finish in the top seven were Bill Blackley in fifth (17:37), Pil Villavicencio in sixth (17:38) and Bob Mullen in seventh (17:42). In a 2-mile girls race that was held, Portage’s Sarah Leeg finished first in 13:17.
