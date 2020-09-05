THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage wins first game at Bob Mael Field

Sept. 5, 2003
Poynette’s Ben Tomlinson racked up 290 all-purpose yards, scored four touchdowns and intercepted two passes, leading the Indians to a 34-6 victory over Marshall.
Sept. 5, 1996
The Portage girls tennis team picked up a 6-1 victory over host Mauston. The Warriors swept all four singles matches, with Krista Miller (No. 1 singles), Silke Vogelsang (No. 2), Laura Collins (No. 3) and Cassie Kassner (No. 4) all winning in straight sets. Vogelsang’s victory was 6-0, 6-0.
Sept. 5, 1993
Reggie White made only two tackles and had zero sacks in his debut with the Packers, but it didn’t matter in the final result, as Green Bay opened its season with a 36-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a game played at Milwaukee County Stadium.
Sept. 5, 1992
The Portage prep football team was victorious in the first game played at the newly-constructed Bob Mael Field, beating Tomahawk 14-7 on a Saturday afternoon. The Hatchets scored the first touchdown on the new field on a 9-yard TD pass in the second quarter, taking a 7-0 halftime led. Portage tied the game in the third quarter when Eric Corbett returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The game appeared to be headed to overtime when Tomahawk converted a first down near midfield with just 28 seconds left, but on the next play, Portage’s Ben Kuse intercepted an errant pass, giving the Warriors the ball on their own 36-yard line with 15 seconds left. Portage then scored on the very next play, as Corbett launched a deep pass to Scott Bauer, which he hauled in for a 54-yard touchdown reception that gave the Warriors a last-second victory.
Sept. 5, 1986
Cambria-Friesland quarterback Chris Lindert, now the head boys basketball coach at Pardeeville High School, ran for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and returned an interception 35 yards for another score, leading the Hilltoppers to a 34-0 victory over Green Lake. Leading Cambria-Friesland’s offensive attack was Darrell Hughes, who rushed for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … In Westfield, senior quarterback Erick Kangas threw for three touchdowns, leading Westfield to a 35-8 victory over Fall River. … In Rio, Montello’s Paul Hunter scored on a 1-yard run with 4 minutes remaining, lifting the Hilltoppers to an 18-12 victory over the host Vikings. Rio did take a 6-0 lead on a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown by Dan Buttery.
Sept. 5, 1980
Rio quarterback Jay Ticknor threw for 80 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Vikings to a 20-14 victory over host Westfield. Ticknor, who also rushed for 108 yards in the win, threw his first two touchdown passes to Doug Benzine. Westfield quarterback Rod Hackbart responded, throwing a 57-yard touchdown pass to Larry Wirsbinski in the second quarter and then a 75-yard scoring strike to Rick Schrio to tie the game at 14 with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Rio would get the winning touchdown on Ticknor’s 33-yard TD pass to Derek Price with 2:38 left in the game, and Westfield’s last ditch effort was foiled when Rio’s Joe Pribbenow intercepted a pass deep in Vikings’ territory. … Poynette running backs Paul Manke and Greg Schernecker both rushed for over 100 yards, leading the Indians to a 34-6 victory over visiting Princeton. Poynette rushed for 309 yards in the victory.
