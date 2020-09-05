THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage wins first game at Bob Mael Field

Sept. 5, 2003

Sept. 5, 1993

Reggie White made only two tackles and had zero sacks in his debut with the Packers, but it didn’t matter in the final result, as Green Bay opened its season with a 36-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a game played at Milwaukee County Stadium.

Sept. 5, 1992

The Portage prep football team was victorious in the first game played at the newly-constructed Bob Mael Field, beating Tomahawk 14-7 on a Saturday afternoon. The Hatchets scored the first touchdown on the new field on a 9-yard TD pass in the second quarter, taking a 7-0 halftime led. Portage tied the game in the third quarter when Eric Corbett returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The game appeared to be headed to overtime when Tomahawk converted a first down near midfield with just 28 seconds left, but on the next play, Portage’s Ben Kuse intercepted an errant pass, giving the Warriors the ball on their own 36-yard line with 15 seconds left. Portage then scored on the very next play, as Corbett launched a deep pass to Scott Bauer, which he hauled in for a 54-yard touchdown reception that gave the Warriors a last-second victory.