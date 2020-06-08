THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Cerbins ties for eighth at Div. 2 state golf tournament

June 8, 2008

June 8, 2007

The Portage softball team failed to make an early lead hold up in a 2-1 loss to Union Grove in 10 innings in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Knotted at 1 in the bottom of the 10th inning with a runner on third and one out, Union Grove Maria Osmondsen drilled a deep fly ball to left field, allowing Nathalie Schattner to tag up and score the game-winning run to end the Warriors’ hopes of a second state championship in three years. Portage scored in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by pitcher Katie Stilwell, but the Warriors failed to string much together the rest of the night, stranding three runners in scoring position over the final three innings. Chelsa Bednarek went 3-for-5 and Ashton Cleveland added a pair of hits to lead Portage at the plate, while Stilwell struck out 10, walked to and gave up one earned run on five hits in the complete game loss.