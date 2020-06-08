THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Cerbins ties for eighth at Div. 2 state golf tournament

June 8, 2008
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, cruised past Switzerland’s Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0, to capture his fourth straight French Open Men’s title, matching Björn Borg’s Open era record. Nadal has captured 19 career Grand Slam titles, winning the French Open 12 times, including four more consecutive titles from 2010-2013.
June 8, 2007
The Portage softball team failed to make an early lead hold up in a 2-1 loss to Union Grove in 10 innings in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Knotted at 1 in the bottom of the 10th inning with a runner on third and one out, Union Grove Maria Osmondsen drilled a deep fly ball to left field, allowing Nathalie Schattner to tag up and score the game-winning run to end the Warriors’ hopes of a second state championship in three years. Portage scored in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by pitcher Katie Stilwell, but the Warriors failed to string much together the rest of the night, stranding three runners in scoring position over the final three innings. Chelsa Bednarek went 3-for-5 and Ashton Cleveland added a pair of hits to lead Portage at the plate, while Stilwell struck out 10, walked to and gave up one earned run on five hits in the complete game loss.
June 8, 2004
Portage’s Craig Cerbins rallied from an early deficit on day two to finish tied for eighth place in the WIAA Division 1 individual state golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. After entering the second round tied for fourth at 1-under-par, Cerbins started the second round 7-over-par through the first seven holes and wasn’t able to fully recover, finishing with a 5-over-par 149. Along with Cerbins, Pardeeville’s John Fisk finished tied for 21st in the Div. 3 field with a 25-over-par 169. Following a 13-over-par 85 on day one, Fisk opened his second round with a triple bogey and failed to get in the red, finishing with a 12-over-par 84.
June 8, 1993
Behind junior Mike Clark, the Lodi boys golf team finished runners-up in the WIAA Division 2 state golf tournament in Mishicot. Trailing by 10 strokes at the start of the final round, the Blue Devils were unable to keep pace with New Richmond, as the Tigers went on to win team title with a two-day score of 632. Lodi took second with 653, while Brown Deer and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau tied for third (668). Clark was tied for the lead with a 1-over-par 73 after the opening round, but shot an 85 on day two to finish in sixth place with a 158. Lodi’s Justin Wink finished just two strokes behind Clark (160) while Brad Meek and Chris Jimison shot a 165 and 170, respectively, for the Blue Devils.
June 8, 1985
Chris Evert, of the United States, defeated Czechoslovakia’s Martina Navratilova 6-3, 6-7, 7-5, to capture her sixth French Open Women’s title and 17th Grand Slam championship. Evert finished her career with 18 Grand Slam titles after capturing a second straight French Open crown in 1986, again knocking off Navratilova (2-6, 6-3, 6-3).
June 8, 1981
Portage’s Steve Kind finished with a 12-over-par 84 in the first round of the WIAA state golf tournament at Bull’s Eye Country Club in Wisconsin Rapids. Kind, who carded a 41 on the front nine, finished his opening round with six pars and a pair of birdies on the par-5 second and par-4 16th. Kind followed his first round with an 11-over-par 83 on day 2 to finish with a 23-over-par 167.
June 8, 1979
The Portage athletic program captured its third consecutive South Central Conference All-Sports Championship after capturing five conference titles. The Warriors finished with 78½ points, just ahead of runners-up Baraboo and Reedsburg (71½), thanks in part to conference titles in boys cross country, boys volleyball, girls volleyball, boys tennis and girls track and field.
June 8, 1978
Portage junior Vickie Voight set a new school record during the Warriors’ girls track team pentathlon competition. Voight finished with a school record 3,189 points, easily erasing the mark of 2,725 set the previous year. Among the juniors in the competition, Voight posted the top time in the 100 yard dash (11.7 seconds) and top marks in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and long jump (16-3). Robin Gee, who finished runner-up in the junior class, won the shot put with a throw of 27-7½, while Terry Barton won the half mile in 2 minutes, 36.8 seconds.
June 8, 1961
The Milwaukee Braves became the first team to hit four consecutive home runs against the Cincinnati Reds. Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock and Frank Thomas belted four straight homers off Reds’ pitchers Jim Maloney and Marshall Bridges in the seventh inning, hitting two off each pitcher. Mathews finished with two home runs and Warren Spahn added another deep shot, but it wasn’t enough as the Braves fell to the Reds, 10-8, at Crosley Field.
