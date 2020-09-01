THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Dan Bare runs to 2nd straight DeForest title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 1, 1978

Pardeeville senior defensive tackle Mark Bortz, who would go on to a successful college football career at Iowa, and then win a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears, intercepted three passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 19-0 victory over Lomira in the season opener. Bortz led a Pardeeville defense that held the Lions to just 10 total yards of offense. Pardeeville’s offense was led by Todd Fischer, who rushed for 98 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns.

Sept. 1, 1983

The Pardeeville girls volleyball team opened its season with a pair of victories over Columbus and Horicon. Against Columbus, Pardeeville cruised to a 15-2, 15-5, 15-0 victory. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Penny Dann, who served up 13 of Pardeeville’s 15 points in the opening set. Other leaders were Jerilyn Harper and Ellen Farrey, who each served up nine points in the victory over Columbus. Against Horicon, Pardeeville lost the opening set 15-8, but bounced back to win the final two sets; 15-7, 15-10. Julie Grueneberg served up 11 points overall in the win, while sue Hanson served up seven points.

Sept. 1, 1989