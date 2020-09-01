THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Dan Bare runs to 2nd straight DeForest title

Sept. 1, 1978
Pardeeville senior defensive tackle Mark Bortz, who would go on to a successful college football career at Iowa, and then win a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears, intercepted three passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 19-0 victory over Lomira in the season opener. Bortz led a Pardeeville defense that held the Lions to just 10 total yards of offense. Pardeeville’s offense was led by Todd Fischer, who rushed for 98 yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns.
Sept. 1, 1983
The Pardeeville girls volleyball team opened its season with a pair of victories over Columbus and Horicon. Against Columbus, Pardeeville cruised to a 15-2, 15-5, 15-0 victory. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Penny Dann, who served up 13 of Pardeeville’s 15 points in the opening set. Other leaders were Jerilyn Harper and Ellen Farrey, who each served up nine points in the victory over Columbus. Against Horicon, Pardeeville lost the opening set 15-8, but bounced back to win the final two sets; 15-7, 15-10. Julie Grueneberg served up 11 points overall in the win, while sue Hanson served up seven points.
Sept. 1, 1989
The Westfield, Cambria-Friesland and Pardeeville football teams all won to improve to 2-0 in the Dual County Conference. Westfield scored 24 points in the first quarter on its way to a 42-8 victory over Rio. Senior Jason Sengbusch opened the scoring with a 12-yard interception return for a touchdown. Sengbusch also threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Pioneers. Cambria-Friesland’s Larry Lee Prochnow ran for 102 yards and a pair of scores to lead the Toppers to a 19-12 win over Randolph. Pardeeville nose guard Joe Kitchen had three sacks and Kyle Ades returned an interception 33 yards for a score to lead the Bulldogs to a 33-0 victory over Fall River.
Sept. 1, 1992
The Portage prep volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the South Central Conference with a 15-2, 15-6, 15-5 victory over host Nekoosa. Portage used a strong serve to dominate the Papermakers, as it missed just for serves in all three sets. In the opening set, Melissa Daly had five assists and three aces, while Tammy Brown had three kills. In the third set, Staci Quirk led Portage with four aces.
Sept. 1, 1995
Portage got a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Mike Smith, but it wasn’t enough, as the Warriors lost to host Evansville/Albany 20-19. Portage junior Jake Knapton scored on an 18-yard run and Mike O’Brion booted the extra point to trim the Blue Devils’ lead to 20-19 in the second quarter, but neither team could score in the second half. … Tony Raymond rushed for 100 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead Cambria-Friesland to a 39-0 victory over visiting Pardeeville. Raymond’s final touchdown came on a 56-yard punt return in the third quarter.
Sept. 1, 2005
Portage senior Dan Bare finished in first place at the DeForest Norskie Classic for the second year in a row, winning the boys varsity race in 17 minutes flat, finishing two seconds ahead of Waunakee’s Joe Scanlon. The finish helped the Portage boys finish sixth as a team with 146 points.
