THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Jay Erickson clubs 3 homers in 1988 win over Rio

April 8, 2010
Poynette sophomore pitcher Kirsten Tomlinson struck out 19 and walked just two, leading the Pumas to a 4-3 non-conference victory in 10 innings over Wisconsin Dells. Poynette scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning when a Wisconsin Dells error allowed Holly Hornback to score from second base. Wisconsin Dells led 3-1 before Poynette tied the game on a two-run single by Tomlinson in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hornback had four hits and Brittany Kaltenberg had three hits in the win for Poynette.
April 8, 2009
Portage junior John Regalia won the 300 meter hurdles and the long jump to lead the Warriors at the Columbia County Invitational held in Portage. Other winners from the area were Pardeeville’s Carson Pawlowsky in the high jump and Pardeeville’s Ryan Casey in the 800 meters. On the girls side, Pardeeville’s Samantha Bluske won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while Pardeeville’s Brooke Jarchow won the 800 meters.
April 8, 2006
Portage freshman Lee Swan shot a 78 on the second and final day of the Wisconsin Dells Early Bird Invite to finish in second place in Division 2, two shots back of Medford’s Matt Haase. … Robbie Earl and Tom Gilbert scored goals and Brian Elliott had 22 saves, leading the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Boston College in the NCAA championship game at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee. It was the sixth national championship for the Wisconsin program.
April 8, 2001
Tiger Woods shoots a final-round 68 at Augusta National to win his second Masters, two shots ahead of runner-up David Duval. The victory completed the “Tiger Slam” with Woods holding all four major titles, having won the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship in 2000.
April 8, 1999
The Portage prep baseball team opened its season with a 7-2 victory over Beaver Dam. Nick Hurd had a two-run homer and Mike Fredrick had a two-run double to highlight a four-run fourth inning for the Warriors.April 8, 1991
Robin Yount’s two-run homer off of Nolan Ryan highlighted the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Opening Day in Arlington, Texas. The game was played in front of President George Bush, who was a special guest of his son, George W. Bush, a managing partner with the Rangers.
April 8, 1988
Portage’s Jay Erickson homered in each of his first three at bats, leading the Warrior baseball team to an 18-1 victory over Rio in the team’s season opener in Portage. Tom Mittlesteadt clubbed two more homers for Portage, who finished with 18 hits in the game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!