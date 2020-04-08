THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Jay Erickson clubs 3 homers in 1988 win over Rio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 8, 2010

Poynette sophomore pitcher Kirsten Tomlinson struck out 19 and walked just two, leading the Pumas to a 4-3 non-conference victory in 10 innings over Wisconsin Dells. Poynette scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning when a Wisconsin Dells error allowed Holly Hornback to score from second base. Wisconsin Dells led 3-1 before Poynette tied the game on a two-run single by Tomlinson in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hornback had four hits and Brittany Kaltenberg had three hits in the win for Poynette.

April 8, 2009

Portage junior John Regalia won the 300 meter hurdles and the long jump to lead the Warriors at the Columbia County Invitational held in Portage. Other winners from the area were Pardeeville’s Carson Pawlowsky in the high jump and Pardeeville’s Ryan Casey in the 800 meters. On the girls side, Pardeeville’s Samantha Bluske won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while Pardeeville’s Brooke Jarchow won the 800 meters.

April 8, 2006