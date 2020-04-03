THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Katie Stilwell fanned 20 Vikings in 2007

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 3, 2007

Portage senior pitcher Katie Stilwell struck out 20 and pitched a no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over Mount Horeb at Kiwanis Field in Portage. Stilwell, who went on to play softball at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, walked two and had one other batter reach on an error.

April 3, 1995

Montello and Westfield’s baseball teams both opened Dual Country Conference play with no-hitters. Montello junior pitcher Eric Drew struck out 18 and tossed a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Randolph in Montello. Westfield senior Mitch Ripley held Green Lake hitless in a 10-0 victory for the Pioneers in Westfield.

April 3, 1991

Pardeeville baseball ace Matt Manthey struck out 15 and threw a no-hitter to lead the Bulldogs to an 8-0 victory over Markesan in Pardeeville. A third-inning error was responsible for the only base runner against Manthey. Mitch Cross homered and Bret Achterberg had two doubles in the win for Pardeeville.

April 3, 1989

Rumeal Robinson makes two free throws with 3 seconds left in overtime to lift the Michigan men’s basketball team to an 80-79 victory over Seton Hall in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game in Seattle.