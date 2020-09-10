THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's 'Rat Pack' wins River Valley Invite in '83

Sept. 10, 1999

Jon Henney rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and Josh Ostrowski caught a pair of long touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Vogelsang, leading the Portage football team to a 62-21 pasting of Wisconsin Dells at Bob Mael Field. Mark Gessner also cleared 100 yards rushing for the Warriors, finishing with 134 yards and two touchdowns. In Montello, Westfield’s Jeremy Korth caught a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Pioneers to a 32-8 victory over the host Hilltoppers. Korth’s 84-yard TD reception from Ryan Mockler got the scoring started. In Cambria, Mark Dreger ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Cambria-Friesland’s 40-3 victory over Deerfield.

Sept. 10, 1983

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Portage boys cross country team finished in first place at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green. The Warriors finished with 68 points at the 10-team meet, easily beating runner-up Waunakee by 24 points. The team, which was nicknamed “The Rat Pack” by coach Miles Oakey following their fourth-place finish at the state meet the previous year, was led by Bob DeLoughery, who finished in third place in 17 minutes, 28 seconds. The Portage girls finished second at the meet and were led by Dawn Jacobs, who finished fifth in 12:51.

Sept. 10, 1982