THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's 'Rat Pack' wins River Valley Invite in '83

Sept. 10, 2006
The Poynette Home Talent League baseball team kept its championship hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over the Sauk Prairie Twins in Sauk City. Poynette got the winning run in the top of the 10th inning. After Anthony Mabrey reached base with a one-out single, Brandon Krigbaum hit a double to left field that drove home Mabrey, who slid under the tag of Sauk Prairie catcher Lucas Koenig to give Poynette the lead. With the win, Poynette finished tied with Dodgeville and Fort Atkinson in the round robin playoffs with a record of 2-1. Dodgeville would go on to win the league championship.
Sept. 10, 2002
Portage senior Valerie Krintz set a school record in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 24.08 seconds during a 91-79 loss to Stoughton in Portage. Krintz beat the old record, which she also held, by 0.02 seconds.
Sept. 10, 2001
The Pardeeville boys cross country team put three runners in the top 10 on its way to finishing in first place at the 10-team Poynette Invitational. Leading the Bulldogs was Joe Pariso, who finished fourth, along with Kelly Hendrickson in sixth and Ted Maier in 10th. Pardeeville finished with 59 points, followed by runner-up Lodi with 66 points. Lodi’s Robbie Neisen finished first to lead the Blue Devils. Westfield finished third in the girls competition, led by Melissa Grimmenga in third and Kayla Posthuma in fourth.
Sept. 10, 1999
Jon Henney rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and Josh Ostrowski caught a pair of long touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Vogelsang, leading the Portage football team to a 62-21 pasting of Wisconsin Dells at Bob Mael Field. Mark Gessner also cleared 100 yards rushing for the Warriors, finishing with 134 yards and two touchdowns. In Montello, Westfield’s Jeremy Korth caught a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Pioneers to a 32-8 victory over the host Hilltoppers. Korth’s 84-yard TD reception from Ryan Mockler got the scoring started. In Cambria, Mark Dreger ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Cambria-Friesland’s 40-3 victory over Deerfield.
Sept. 10, 1983
For the fourth time in the last five years, the Portage boys cross country team finished in first place at the River Valley Invitational in Spring Green. The Warriors finished with 68 points at the 10-team meet, easily beating runner-up Waunakee by 24 points. The team, which was nicknamed “The Rat Pack” by coach Miles Oakey following their fourth-place finish at the state meet the previous year, was led by Bob DeLoughery, who finished in third place in 17 minutes, 28 seconds. The Portage girls finished second at the meet and were led by Dawn Jacobs, who finished fifth in 12:51.
Sept. 10, 1982
Portage running back Tim Hammermeister rushed for 107 yard and a pair of touchdowns, leading the Warriors to a 28-6 victory over host Adams-Friendship. Portage took the early lead when Hammermeister scored on a 56-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. After the Green Devils tied the game, Portage went back in front on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Marty Craig to Todd Beeman. In Poynette, the host Indians had Greg Schernecker rush for 239 yards and score five touchdowns in a 46-3 victory over Cambria-Friesland. One of Schernecker’s touchodowns came on a 70-yard punt return. In Pardeeville, Darrell Kuhl’s 5-yard touchdown run was the only score of the game in Pardeeville’s 7-0 victory over Montello.
Sept. 10, 1977
For the second year in a row, Portage junior Ross Bennett won the boys large school race at the Mike Zimmerman Invitational held in Portage. Bennett led from start to finish and cruised home with a winning time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds. This came one year after Bennett won the 1976 race as a sophomore in 15:50. Next to finish for the Portage boys was Mike Graves, who ended up in fifth place in 16:09. As a team, the Portage boys finished in second place for the second year in a row, finishing with 73 points. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln won the boys meet with 65 points. A special two-mile race for girls was held following the boys competition, and that was won by Lodi sophomore Theresa Reinhold in 10:26. Portage’s Sarah Leeg finished second in 10:57.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!