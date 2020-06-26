THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Steinhaus scores 12 points in 1982 All-Star game

June 26, 2014
With the No. 2 overall pick of the NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected Duke freshman Jabari Parker. The Cleveland Cavaliers owned the first pick of the draft and used it to take Kansas freshman Andrew Wiggins.
June 26, 2017
Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named the NBA Rookie of the Year at the NBA Awards show in New York. Brogdon beat out finalists Joe Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brogdon was a second-round draft pick out of Virginia who led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.12 steals per game.
June 26, 2003
Brian Feucht’s pinch-hit, two-run home run highlighted an eight-run sixth inning for the Portage American Legion Baseball team in its 15-5 victory over host Madison Edgewood. Ryan Kaufman had three hits and also homered for Portage, who was trailing 2-0 through three innings of play. … With the No. 8 pick of the NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected 5-foot-10 Texas guard T.J. Ford. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Cavalier selected LeBron James. Carmelo Anthony went to the Denver Nuggets with the third pick, while Marquette’s Dwyane Wade went to the Miami Heat with the fifth pick.
June 26, 1996
In a draft-night deal, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired UConn sharpshooter Ray Allen from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milwaukee held the No. 4 pick in the draft, and used it to select Georgia Tech guard Stephon Marbury. Then after Minnesota took Allen with the fifth pick, the two teams traded the two top picks. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Allen Iverson with the No. 1 pick of the draft. The Charlotte Hornets used the 13th pick to select 17-year-old prep phenom Kobe Bryant, who would later be traded to the Lakers.
June 26, 1991
The Portage American Legion Baseball team hit four home runs, including three in an eight-run third inning, on its way to a 17-3 victory over host Berlin. Scot Schumann highlighted the home run barrage with an inside-the-park grand slam in the third. David Schelble preceded Schumann’s blast with a two-run homer and Matt Manthey capped the inning with a solo shot. Mitch Cross hit a two-run homer in the second inning, as Portage scored five times to erase a 2-1 deficit.
June 26, 1982
Portage’s Gregg Steinhaus scored 12 points and had six rebounds in 21 minutes, helping the South to a 102-99 victory over the North in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Class B-C All-Star Game at the UW-Madison Field House. In the Class A game, Steinhaus’ future teammate at the University of Wisconsin, Madison La Follette’s Rick Olson, scored a record 35 points to lead the North to a 111-103 victory over the South.
