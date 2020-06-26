THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Portage's Steinhaus scores 12 points in 1982 All-Star game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 2014

With the No. 2 overall pick of the NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected Duke freshman Jabari Parker. The Cleveland Cavaliers owned the first pick of the draft and used it to take Kansas freshman Andrew Wiggins.

June 26, 2017

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was named the NBA Rookie of the Year at the NBA Awards show in New York. Brogdon beat out finalists Joe Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brogdon was a second-round draft pick out of Virginia who led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.12 steals per game.

June 26, 2003

Brian Feucht’s pinch-hit, two-run home run highlighted an eight-run sixth inning for the Portage American Legion Baseball team in its 15-5 victory over host Madison Edgewood. Ryan Kaufman had three hits and also homered for Portage, who was trailing 2-0 through three innings of play. … With the No. 8 pick of the NBA draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected 5-foot-10 Texas guard T.J. Ford. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Cavalier selected LeBron James. Carmelo Anthony went to the Denver Nuggets with the third pick, while Marquette’s Dwyane Wade went to the Miami Heat with the fifth pick.

June 26, 1996