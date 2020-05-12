THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette boys track cruises to title at 2005 Paquette Invite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 12, 2009

The Portage boys tennis team improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in Badger North Conference duals with a 4-3 victory over Baraboo. Chris Zimmerman and John Loomans both won in straight sets at No. 1 and 2 singles for the Warriors. Portage’s No. 2 doubles team of Joe Marcouiller and Matt Rohrbeck as well as the No. 3 team of Tom Tetzlaff and Jordan Moan also won in straight sets to clinch the victory over the Thunderbirds. … Pardeeville senior Natalia Chapman threw he second perfect game and third no-hitter of the season, leading the Bulldogs softball team to a 12-0 victory over host Rio. It was the second time Chapman held Rio hitless on the season. Chapman finished with seven strikeouts, and saw her team score nine runs in the fourth inning to put the Vikings away.

May 12, 2005

The Poynette boys track and field team won a pair of relays and finished first in a whopping eight individual events to cruise to the team title at the Paquette Invitational it hosted on a cold and damp day in Poynette. Leading the Poynette boys was Mitch Spees, who won the 200 meters, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Poynette finished with 213 points, well ahead of Lodi, who was second with 91 points.

May 12, 2002