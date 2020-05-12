THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette boys track cruises to title at 2005 Paquette Invite

May 12, 2009
The Portage boys tennis team improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in Badger North Conference duals with a 4-3 victory over Baraboo. Chris Zimmerman and John Loomans both won in straight sets at No. 1 and 2 singles for the Warriors. Portage’s No. 2 doubles team of Joe Marcouiller and Matt Rohrbeck as well as the No. 3 team of Tom Tetzlaff and Jordan Moan also won in straight sets to clinch the victory over the Thunderbirds. … Pardeeville senior Natalia Chapman threw he second perfect game and third no-hitter of the season, leading the Bulldogs softball team to a 12-0 victory over host Rio. It was the second time Chapman held Rio hitless on the season. Chapman finished with seven strikeouts, and saw her team score nine runs in the fourth inning to put the Vikings away.
May 12, 2005
The Poynette boys track and field team won a pair of relays and finished first in a whopping eight individual events to cruise to the team title at the Paquette Invitational it hosted on a cold and damp day in Poynette. Leading the Poynette boys was Mitch Spees, who won the 200 meters, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Poynette finished with 213 points, well ahead of Lodi, who was second with 91 points.
May 12, 2002
Raul Casanova and Richie Sexson hit grand slams in consecutive innings, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 13-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Casanova’s slam in the seventh inning made it 9-1. It was his first homer of the season. Sexson’s grand slam came in the eighth. It was his 11th homer on the season. It was Milwaukee’s first two-slam game since Don Money and Cecil Cooper did it on April 12, 1980.
May 12, 2000
Jacque Tollison struck out 13 and pitched a no-hitter, leading the Portage softball team to a 4-0 victory over Reedsburg. Portage scored three of its runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Pam Lawton, Kari Crawford and Emily Alf. Portage remained undefeated in the South Central Conference with the victory.
May 12, 1998
Jessie Clark tossed a no-hitter leading the Poynette softball team to a 10-1 victory over host Lodi. The win improved Poynette to 13-0 overall and clinched a fourth straight Capitol Conference championship for the Indians. Clark carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Stacy Karls singled for Lodi’s only hit of the game. Erin Barnharst had two of Poynette’s six hits in the game.
May 12, 1995
The Portage baseball team won its third straight South Central Conference title, clinching the championship outright with a 9-3 victory over host Baraboo. Glenn Smith led Portage’s 14-hit attack with three hits, including a two-run double that was part of a seven-run second inning. Joe Zydowsky had two hits, including a two-run homer that gave Portage a 7-0 lead. Adam Carthew and Fred Schesny also had two hits, while Cory Clemmons got the win on the mound for the Warriors, improving to 7-0 on the season.
May 12, 1994
Montello’s Eric Drew and Westfield’s Brett Lentz both tossed one-hitters to lead their baseball teams to victories, setting up a winner-take-all showdown for the championship in the Dual County Conference. Drew’s one-hitter came in a 4-0 victory over Princeton. Drew struck out 16 and also knocked in all four of Montello’s runs in the game, including two on a pair of solo homers. Lentz’s one-hitter came in a 2-0 victory over Cambria-Friesland. Lentz lost his no-hitter on a triple by Al Drews with one out in the seventh inning. The wins improved both Montello and Westfield to 6-1 in the DCC with both teams set to play in Westfield four days later.
May 12, 1989
Westfield hurler Jason Sengbusch throws a one-hitter to lead the Pioneers baseball team to a 11-0 victory over Princeton. With the win, Westfield finished the Dual County Conference season with a perfect 7-0 record for the second year in a row. The lone hit off of Sengbusch, who finished with eight strikeouts, was an infield single in the fourth inning. Westfield had 11 hits, including a two-run homer by Todd Roos.
