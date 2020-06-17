THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette cruises to 11-0 win in 2011 state semifinal game

June 17, 2001

Mike Smith’s home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Pardeeville Braves a 5-4 walk-off victory over Rubicon in a Rock River League game at Chandler Park. Smith’s solo blast broke a 4-all tie as it sailed over the left-field fence. After Rubicon took a 2-0 lead, Pardeeville rallied in the third. Mitch McDowell hit a solo homer to make it 2-1 before Corey Clemmons hit a two-run shot that made it 3-2. With Rubicon leading 4-3, the Braves tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on McDowell’s RBI single. Clemmons got the win on the mound, throwing all nine innings and giving up just one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out five. Pardeeville improved to 7-2 with the win, while Rubicon fell to 7-1.

June 17, 1998

It took 10 innings and a pair of rallies, but the Poynette softball team won the program’s first ever state championship with a 4-3 victory over undefeated Greendale in the Division 2 title game at the state softball tournament in Waukesha. Poynette was trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning when Amanda Knuteson and Erin Barnharst hit back-to-back RBI triples to tie the game. Greendale would take a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, but Poynette had one more rally left to make. Barnharst opened the bottom of the 10th by reaching base on a dropped third strike before Ellen Howard reached on a bunt single. Both Barnharst and Howard would score the tying and winning runs on Tiffany Krigbaum’s triple to center field. Poynette reached the championship game with a 9-4 victory over Luxemburg-Casco in the semifinal game earlier in the day. After giving up four runs in the first inning, Poynette recovered to get the win. The Indians scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. Kelly Weise, who got the win in relief in the championship game, pitched all seven innings to get the win in the semifinal.