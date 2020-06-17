THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette cruises to 11-0 win in 2011 state semifinal game

June 17, 2015
The Rio baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning on its way to a 10-5 victory over Spring Valley in the Division 4 state semifinal game at the state baseball tournament in Grand Chute. Jacob Black’s two-run single was followed by Trajan Prochnow’s two-run double to give the Vikings an 8-5 lead in the third. Trevor Kearney went the distance on the mound for Rio to get the win. He struck out five and walked three while giving up nine hits. After giving up seven hits and five runs over the first three innings, Kearney gave up just two hits over the final four innings. With the victory, Rio advanced to play Ithaca in the state championship game the following day.
June 17, 2011
The Poynette softball team picked up its 18th straight victory, cruising to an 11-0 win over Hurley in a Division 3 state semifinal game at the state softball tournament in Madison. Everyone in Poynette’s starting lineup had at least one hit, as the Pumas finished with 13 hits overall. Poynette struck early, getting RBI hits from Holly Hornback and Heather Pennington in the first inning. Kirsten Tomlinson’s triple in the second inning knocked in two more to make it 4-0. Alisha Saley’s two-run double in the fourth made it 6-0. Tomlinson was dominant in the circle for the Pumas, tossing all seven innings to get the victory. Tomlinson gave up just three hits while striking out eight and walking nobody. With the victory, Poynette advanced to face Stevens Point Pacelli in the state championship game the following day.
June 17, 2001
Mike Smith’s home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Pardeeville Braves a 5-4 walk-off victory over Rubicon in a Rock River League game at Chandler Park. Smith’s solo blast broke a 4-all tie as it sailed over the left-field fence. After Rubicon took a 2-0 lead, Pardeeville rallied in the third. Mitch McDowell hit a solo homer to make it 2-1 before Corey Clemmons hit a two-run shot that made it 3-2. With Rubicon leading 4-3, the Braves tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on McDowell’s RBI single. Clemmons got the win on the mound, throwing all nine innings and giving up just one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out five. Pardeeville improved to 7-2 with the win, while Rubicon fell to 7-1.
June 17, 1998
It took 10 innings and a pair of rallies, but the Poynette softball team won the program’s first ever state championship with a 4-3 victory over undefeated Greendale in the Division 2 title game at the state softball tournament in Waukesha. Poynette was trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning when Amanda Knuteson and Erin Barnharst hit back-to-back RBI triples to tie the game. Greendale would take a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, but Poynette had one more rally left to make. Barnharst opened the bottom of the 10th by reaching base on a dropped third strike before Ellen Howard reached on a bunt single. Both Barnharst and Howard would score the tying and winning runs on Tiffany Krigbaum’s triple to center field. Poynette reached the championship game with a 9-4 victory over Luxemburg-Casco in the semifinal game earlier in the day. After giving up four runs in the first inning, Poynette recovered to get the win. The Indians scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. Kelly Weise, who got the win in relief in the championship game, pitched all seven innings to get the win in the semifinal.
June 17, 1990
Brian Clemmons tossed a no-hitter to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 13-0 victory over Plover in the opening game of a doubleheader played in Plover. Clemmons walked only one and struck out six. Clemmons, Jon Walker, Steve Leeland, Andy Nevar and Mike Weisinger each had two hits for Portage in the win.
June 17, 1978
The Rio Home Talent Baseball team got a complete game one-hitter from Randy Wild to pick up a 1-0 victory over Dane. Rio’s lone run came in the first inning on three straight singles by Lee Roberts, Rich Dann and Sid Johnsrud. Wild took a perfect game into the seventh inning before Dane got its only hit with two outs in the seventh. Wild finished with one walk and eight strikeouts.
