THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette extends league winning streak to 36 in 1983

Sept. 2, 1983

Poynette extended its Dual County Conference winning streak to 36 games with a 7-6 victory over visiting Cambria-Friesland. The Hilltoppers had a great chance at taking a late lead, but missed a 19-yard field golf with just over 3 minutes left to play. Cambria-Friesland took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter when Dan Stiemsma recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone. C-F faked the extra point try, and had its run around left end was stopped short of the goal line. Poynette tied the game on a 5-yard run by Kierre Fiske. Al Barger’s extra point was good, giving the Indians a 7-6 lead. In Montello, Pardeeville had just 56 yards of total offense, but still pulled out a 21-6 victory over the Hilltoppers. Pardeeville scored its first two touchdowns on a 75-yard kickoff return by Karl Fischer and a 60-yard punt return by Rick Skaar. Pardeeville’s third touchdown was set up by a Montello fumble on its own 20 yard line, and came on a 12-yard pass from Kevin Bostad to Mark Peterson.