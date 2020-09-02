THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette extends league winning streak to 36 in 1983

Sept. 2, 2005
Cody Davis and Adam Jacobs both rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Dan Waldecker rushed for 112 yards on just 12 carries, leading the Portage prep football team to a 39-19 victory over host Wisconsin Dells. Portage’s Lou Hurd, who caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Justin Gaunt, finished with 70 yards on four receptions.
Sept. 2, 2003
Rachael Chapman had a team-high 16 kills, while teammates Megan Mills, and Megan Ostrowski also had double-digit kills, leading the Portage volleyball team to a 15-10, 15-7, 9-15, 13-15, 15-5 victory over host Reedsburg in its Badger North Conference opener. Kayla Johnson and Tara Wilgis both had eight kills for Portage, while Catherine Harkins finished with 32 assists.
Sept. 2, 2000
Mike Haynes Jr. rushed for 193 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Pardeeville prep football team to a 49-40 victory over Kenosah St. Joseph’s in a Saturday afternoon game at Chandler Park. Pardeeville trailed 34-21 in the third quarter before Haynes and the Bulldogs started rolling. J.D. Kath, who scored Pardeeville’s first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard pass from Justin Nickel, also intercepted a pair of passes for the Bulldogs.
Sept. 2, 1993
The Portage girls tennis team rolled to a 9-0 victory over Baraboo. Winning singles matches for the host Warriors were Laura Petzold, Malinda Rusch, Joy Daugherty, Krista Miller, Wendy Tjugum and Beckie Bennett. … Portage’s Keri Gunderson set a new course record en route to finishing in first place at the DeForest Invitational. Gunderson’s finish helped the Portage girls win the team title by 10 points over the host Norskies.
Sept. 2, 1983
Poynette extended its Dual County Conference winning streak to 36 games with a 7-6 victory over visiting Cambria-Friesland. The Hilltoppers had a great chance at taking a late lead, but missed a 19-yard field golf with just over 3 minutes left to play. Cambria-Friesland took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter when Dan Stiemsma recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone. C-F faked the extra point try, and had its run around left end was stopped short of the goal line. Poynette tied the game on a 5-yard run by Kierre Fiske. Al Barger’s extra point was good, giving the Indians a 7-6 lead. In Montello, Pardeeville had just 56 yards of total offense, but still pulled out a 21-6 victory over the Hilltoppers. Pardeeville scored its first two touchdowns on a 75-yard kickoff return by Karl Fischer and a 60-yard punt return by Rick Skaar. Pardeeville’s third touchdown was set up by a Montello fumble on its own 20 yard line, and came on a 12-yard pass from Kevin Bostad to Mark Peterson.
Sept. 2, 1977
Rio’s Dan Slade scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run, and also returned an interception 46 yards for another score, leading the host Vikings to a 31-6 victory over New Glarus. … In Poynette, the host Indians opened their season with a 33-7 victory over Lodi. Leading Poynette was Tom Miles, who rushed for 79 yards and scored three touchdowns. … Pardeeville opened its season with a 42-6 win over host Lomira. Todd Fischer ran for three touchdowns, and Tim Bortz added a 30-yard TD run. Bulldogs quarterback Matt Enger threw touchdown passes to Fischer and Steve Jacobson.
