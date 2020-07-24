THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette's Bob Tomlinson gets inducted into Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame

July 24, 2009
Poynette’s Bob Tomlinson is inducted into the Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in a special ceremony at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac. The International Softball Congress Hall of Famer was inducted for his fastpitch playing career, which began at the age of 14. The current Poynette softball head coach finished his 40th season in charge last season, culminating with the Pumas’ fifth state championship in program history and second consecutive state title.
July 24, 2005
American Lance Armstrong retires after winning his record seventh consecutive Tour de France. Armstrong would later receive a lifetime ban and be stripped of his seven titles after the United State Anti-Doping Agency concluded Amrstrong had used performance-enhancing drugs over the course of his career in 2012.
July 24, 1995
The Portage American Legion baseball team cruised to a 13-0 win over Briggsville. Pitcher Brian Calkins surrendered just three hits to Briggsville and sat down eight consecutive batters at one point in the lopsided victory. Calkins also led the way at the plate with a triple, while Glenn Smith and Joe Zydowski each doubled for Portage, who led 3-0 through six innings before tallying 10 runs in the seventh. Portage improved to 25-4 on the season, including 16-1 in Vacationland Conference play.
July 24, 1983
Kansas City Royals’ George Brett has his would-be lead-changing two-run home run overturned against the New York Yankees in the infamous Pine Tar Incident. Trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning and two outs, Brett smacked a two-run blast to give the Royals a 5-3 lead; however, Yankees manager Billy Martin requested the umpires inspect Brett’s bat after noticing a large amount of pine tar. The umpires ruled the amount of pine tar exceeded the amount by rule, nullified the home run and called him out. Kansas City protested the game, which American League president Lee MacPhail upheld and upon resumption of the game 25 days later, the Royals earned a 5-4 win.
July 24, 1977
Lord Chumley’s cruised its way to winning the second annual Portage Women’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament behind a perfect 5-0 record. Lord Chumley’s outscored its opponents 51-14, culminating with an 11-6 victory over Eulberg’s in the championship game. Eulberg’s, who defeated Frontier Bar, 5-3, to reach the title game, got on the board first against Lord Chumley’s with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Lord Chumley’s answered with three runs in the top of the fifth, including a Peggy Gee home run, before pulling away with seven runs in the fifth on four hits, including a Penny Meierdirk blast. After another Lord Chumley’s tally in the seventh pushed the lead to 11-2, Eulberg’s scored four runs in home half of the final frame but couldn’t keep the rally going.
