THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette's Bob Tomlinson gets inducted into Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame

July 24, 1983

Kansas City Royals’ George Brett has his would-be lead-changing two-run home run overturned against the New York Yankees in the infamous Pine Tar Incident. Trailing 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning and two outs, Brett smacked a two-run blast to give the Royals a 5-3 lead; however, Yankees manager Billy Martin requested the umpires inspect Brett’s bat after noticing a large amount of pine tar. The umpires ruled the amount of pine tar exceeded the amount by rule, nullified the home run and called him out. Kansas City protested the game, which American League president Lee MacPhail upheld and upon resumption of the game 25 days later, the Royals earned a 5-4 win.

July 24, 1977

Lord Chumley’s cruised its way to winning the second annual Portage Women’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament behind a perfect 5-0 record. Lord Chumley’s outscored its opponents 51-14, culminating with an 11-6 victory over Eulberg’s in the championship game. Eulberg’s, who defeated Frontier Bar, 5-3, to reach the title game, got on the board first against Lord Chumley’s with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Lord Chumley’s answered with three runs in the top of the fifth, including a Peggy Gee home run, before pulling away with seven runs in the fifth on four hits, including a Penny Meierdirk blast. After another Lord Chumley’s tally in the seventh pushed the lead to 11-2, Eulberg’s scored four runs in home half of the final frame but couldn’t keep the rally going.