THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette's Lytle and Bruchs lead South All-Stars to victory in 2015

June 20, 1990

Matt Manthey belted two home runs, including a grand slam, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to an 11-4 victory over Adams-Friendship. Manthey hit a solo homer in the fourth and then clubbed his grand slam in the sixth, finishing the night with seven RBIs. Manthey also got the win on the mound for Portage, giving up just two hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked four. Portage had 13 hits in the game, including nine that went for extra bases. Andy Nevar had three doubles for Portage, while Manthey, Kurt Moyer and Jon Wenker also had doubles. Wenker also had a triple in the win.

June 20, 1985

Tom Barton tossed a one-hitter to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Reedsburg. Barton struck out six and walked two in seven innings of work. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Mike Wenker scored on Bob Gestenkorn’s grounder. Portage added its second run in the third on a RBI single by Barton.

June 20, 1978

The Portage American Legion Baseball team traveled to Juneau and returned home with a 4-2 victory. Portage got its first run in the second inning when John Walker scored on Bill Austin’s grounder. Portage took a 2-0 lead with a solo homer by Walker. After Juneau tied the game, Portage got the winning runs in the fifth when Scott Geltmeyer’s single scored both Larry Schumann and Rick Schoppenhorst to make it 4-2. Schumann pitched all seven innings for Portage to get the win. He gave up six hits, walked five and struck out nine.