THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Poynette's Lytle and Bruchs lead South All-Stars to victory in 2015

June 20, 2015
Poynette’s Riley Lytle scored a game-high 15 points and had five rebounds and three steals, while his Poynette teammate Tanner Bruchs scored 12 points and had three rebounds to help lead the South to an 84-70 victory over the North in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Star Game at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
June 20, 1999
Payne Stewart drained a 15-foot par putt on the final hole to clinch a one-shot victory over Phil Mcikelson at the U.S. Open Golf Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Stewart finished with a 1-under-par 279. Mickelson was one shot back at even par, while Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods were two shots back at 1 over par. Mickelson had a chance to join Stewart at 1-under, but his 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole stopped just inches short of the cup.
June 20, 1998
Portage’s B.J. Brant made seven of eight shots from the field on his way to scoring 14 points, leading the Division 2 South team to a 64-63 victory over the North in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at the Kohl Center in Madison. Brant’s baseline jumper with just over a minute remaining proved to be the winning bucket. Fellow Portage standout Chris Stanley chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds in the victory for the South.
June 20, 1990
Matt Manthey belted two home runs, including a grand slam, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to an 11-4 victory over Adams-Friendship. Manthey hit a solo homer in the fourth and then clubbed his grand slam in the sixth, finishing the night with seven RBIs. Manthey also got the win on the mound for Portage, giving up just two hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked four. Portage had 13 hits in the game, including nine that went for extra bases. Andy Nevar had three doubles for Portage, while Manthey, Kurt Moyer and Jon Wenker also had doubles. Wenker also had a triple in the win.
June 20, 1985
Tom Barton tossed a one-hitter to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Reedsburg. Barton struck out six and walked two in seven innings of work. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Mike Wenker scored on Bob Gestenkorn’s grounder. Portage added its second run in the third on a RBI single by Barton.
June 20, 1978
The Portage American Legion Baseball team traveled to Juneau and returned home with a 4-2 victory. Portage got its first run in the second inning when John Walker scored on Bill Austin’s grounder. Portage took a 2-0 lead with a solo homer by Walker. After Juneau tied the game, Portage got the winning runs in the fifth when Scott Geltmeyer’s single scored both Larry Schumann and Rick Schoppenhorst to make it 4-2. Schumann pitched all seven innings for Portage to get the win. He gave up six hits, walked five and struck out nine.
