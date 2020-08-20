THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg falls to Middleton in 2017 HTL Northern Section final

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 20, 2017

The Reedsburg Pirates Home Talent League baseball team suffered a 7-1 loss at the Middleton 29ers to finish a win away from the Sunday League Final Four. The top-seeded 29ers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings of the Northern Section final. Middleton pitcher Drew Farrell picked up the win while also going 3-for-4 at the plate. The Pirates, who finished with a 13-6 record, had reached the North Section final by claiming a 6-5 walk-off win over Cross Plains and a 6-2 win over Mazomanie.

Aug. 20, 2014

Al Adams, Kim Kropp-Blum, Ben Pederson, Marcia Peterson, Ken Ritzenthaler, Bob Scharnke, Darin Schubring and Tom Steinhorst were announced as the Baraboo High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2014. The group was eventually inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 4, 2014.

Aug. 20, 2008

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt crossed the finish line in 19.30 seconds to set the 200-meter world record and win gold at the Beijing Summer Olympics. Bolt later lowered his still-standing record to 19.19 seconds at the World Championships on Aug. 20, 2009.

Aug. 20, 2000