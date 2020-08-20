THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg falls to Middleton in 2017 HTL Northern Section final

Aug. 20, 2017
The Reedsburg Pirates Home Talent League baseball team suffered a 7-1 loss at the Middleton 29ers to finish a win away from the Sunday League Final Four. The top-seeded 29ers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings of the Northern Section final. Middleton pitcher Drew Farrell picked up the win while also going 3-for-4 at the plate. The Pirates, who finished with a 13-6 record, had reached the North Section final by claiming a 6-5 walk-off win over Cross Plains and a 6-2 win over Mazomanie.
Aug. 20, 2014
Al Adams, Kim Kropp-Blum, Ben Pederson, Marcia Peterson, Ken Ritzenthaler, Bob Scharnke, Darin Schubring and Tom Steinhorst were announced as the Baraboo High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2014. The group was eventually inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 4, 2014.
Aug. 20, 2008
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt crossed the finish line in 19.30 seconds to set the 200-meter world record and win gold at the Beijing Summer Olympics. Bolt later lowered his still-standing record to 19.19 seconds at the World Championships on Aug. 20, 2009.
Aug. 20, 2000
Tiger Woods won a playoff against Bob May at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., to become the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three major tournaments in a calendar year. The 24-year-old Woods also won the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and the 2000 Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Aug. 20, 1971
Baraboo High School’s Al Adams, the state cross country champion, committed to Drake University. Baraboo’s Mike Denham, whose main track event was the 440-yard dash, committed to Oshkosh State.
Aug. 20, 1920
The planning process for the American Professional Football Association, which was renamed the National Football League in 1922, began in Canton, Ohio, with Jim Thorpe as the league’s president.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!