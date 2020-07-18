THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reedsburg's Brown ties for 26th at 2019 WSGA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 2019

Reedsburg Area High School alum Dylan Brown tied for 26th at the Wisconsin State Golf Association amateur championship at The Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake. Brown, a 2018 Reedsburg graduate, finished the 118th annual tournament at 8-over par, shooting a 76, 71, 74 and 75 in the four-day event.

July 18, 1999

The New York Yankees’ David Cone pitched a perfect game in a 6-0 win over the Montreal Expos at Yankee Stadium in New York. Cone tallied 10 strikeouts in the win.

July 18, 1970

San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays became the 10th member of Major League Baseball’s 3,000-hit club by going 2-for-3 with a walk in a 10-1 home win over the Montreal Expos.

July 18, 1927

The Detroit Tigers’ Tiger Cobb became the first MLB player with 4,000 career hits by going 1-for-4 with a double in a 5-3 home win over the Philadelphia Athletics. Three players in professional baseball history have 4,000 hits, as Pete Rose joined Cobb in 1984 and Ichiro Suzuki surpassed the mark in 2013.

July 18, 1921

The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth broke MLB’s all-time home run record by hitting his 139th career homer during a 10-1 road win over the Detroit Tigers. Ruth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and four walks in the win. Roger Connor had held the record, hitting 138 home runs over the course of 18 years with the Troy Trojans, New York Gothams, New York Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Browns between 1880 and 1897. Ruth eventually finished his 22-year career with 714 home runs, a record that held until Hank Aaron surpassed him in 1974.