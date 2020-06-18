THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rio baseball wins state title in 2015, Poynette softball win 2011 title

June 18, 2015

Rio freshman Trajan Prochnow threw a complete game shutout, and leadoff hitter Trevor Kearney had three hits, leading the Rio baseball to a 1-0 victory over Ithaca in the Division 4 state championship game at the state baseball tournament at Grand Chute. The state championship was the first in any team sport for Rio. It also came just two years after Rio’s baseball team won just four games in 2013. Prochnow shut down an Ithaca team that hadn’t but shutout all season. He gave up six hits and finished with two strikeouts and no walks. Rio scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Noah Hollander drew a one-out walk, he moved to second on Kearney’s third hit of the game. That brought up Jacob Black, who knocked in Hollander with a base hit into left field.

June 18, 2011

The Poynette softball team defeated Stevens Point Pacelli 4-0 in the Division 3 state championship game at the state softball tournament in Poynette to win the program’s third state title. The Pumas took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Brittany Kaltenberg walked before stealing second and third base. She scored after the steal of third base when Pacelli’s catcher threw the ball into left field. Kaltenberg would score to make it 2-0 in the third, drawing a walk and then coming home from first base on a pair of Pacelli throwing errors. Poynette added two insurance runs in the sixth. Sam Reigel’s double to left scored Heather Pennington to make it 3-0. Reigel would later score on Tori Blumenstein’s sacrifice fly. Kirsten Tomlinson got the win in the circle for Poynette, throwing all seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out five. It was the third state championship in program history for Poynette.