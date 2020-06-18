THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rio baseball wins state title in 2015, Poynette softball win 2011 title

June 18, 2015
Rio freshman Trajan Prochnow threw a complete game shutout, and leadoff hitter Trevor Kearney had three hits, leading the Rio baseball to a 1-0 victory over Ithaca in the Division 4 state championship game at the state baseball tournament at Grand Chute. The state championship was the first in any team sport for Rio. It also came just two years after Rio’s baseball team won just four games in 2013. Prochnow shut down an Ithaca team that hadn’t but shutout all season. He gave up six hits and finished with two strikeouts and no walks. Rio scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Noah Hollander drew a one-out walk, he moved to second on Kearney’s third hit of the game. That brought up Jacob Black, who knocked in Hollander with a base hit into left field.
June 18, 2011
The Poynette softball team defeated Stevens Point Pacelli 4-0 in the Division 3 state championship game at the state softball tournament in Poynette to win the program’s third state title. The Pumas took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Brittany Kaltenberg walked before stealing second and third base. She scored after the steal of third base when Pacelli’s catcher threw the ball into left field. Kaltenberg would score to make it 2-0 in the third, drawing a walk and then coming home from first base on a pair of Pacelli throwing errors. Poynette added two insurance runs in the sixth. Sam Reigel’s double to left scored Heather Pennington to make it 3-0. Reigel would later score on Tori Blumenstein’s sacrifice fly. Kirsten Tomlinson got the win in the circle for Poynette, throwing all seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out five. It was the third state championship in program history for Poynette.
June 18, 2003
Portage pitcher Mike Denman threw a complete game shutout, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 1-0 victory over host Baraboo. Portage scored the game’s only run in the top of the third inning when Josh Krueger was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Denman gave up six hits and no walks while striking out four.
June 18, 2001
Portage’s Shaun Corning threw a three-hitter and hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Reedsburg at Bidwell Field. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Portage got a leadoff single from Ryan Kaufman. That brought up Corning, who lined the second pitch he saw over the right-center field fence for the game-winning homer. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by J.J. Heesch, but Reedsburg surged in front with two runs in the top of the sixth. Corning finished with 15 strikeouts and four walks in the win.
June 18, 2000
Tiger Woods shot a 67 on the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, finishing with a record-breaking 15-shot victory. Woods finished the four-day tournament at 12 shots under par. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els tied for second at 3 over par. It was the largest margin of victory ever at major championship, breaking the record by Old Tom Morris of 13 strokes set at the 1962 British Open.
June 18, 1990
Chicago Bears offensive lineman Mark Bortz returned to his native Pardeeville to conduct a youth football camp at Chandler Park. The event had approximately 100 kids taking part. Portage football coach Jeff Wiessinger was also one of the camp clinicians, as well as Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman John Alt, who was one of Bortz’s teammates at the University of Iowa.
June 18, 1978
Madison native Andy North won the first of his two U.S. Open championships, finishing one shot ahead of Dave Stockton and J.C. Snead at the Cherry Hills Country Club, located just outside of Denver. North shot a 3-over-par 74 on the final day and finished with a 1-over-par total of 285.
