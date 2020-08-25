THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rio football tops Hustisford in 1978 opener

Aug. 25, 1978
Barry Benzine’s 10-yard run in overtime lifted the Rio prep football team to a 12-6 victory over Hustisford in the season-opener in Rio. Benzine’s winning score was set up when the Vikings intercepted a Hustisford pass. Rio’s other touchdown came when quarterback Joe Pribbenow kept the ball on a an option play and ran into the end zone. Daryl Bubolz led Rio’s offense with 79 yards on 11 carries.
Aug. 25, 1981
Robin Yount’s double to lead off the ninth inning breaks up a no-hit bid by Chicago White Sox pitcher Dennis Lamp. It would be the only hit of the game for Milwaukee in a 5-1 loss at County Stadium.
Aug. 25, 1987
After going hitless in his first three at bats, Milwaukee designated hitter Paul Molitor singled to right field in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 39 games in a 10-9 victory over the Cleveland Indians at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It’s the longest hitting streak since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978.
Aug. 25, 1989
Pardeeville’s Dustin Bussan rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries in a 35-6 victory over host Green Lake in the season opener. In other area Week 1 action, Westfield quarterback Jason Sengbusch threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Pioneers to a 28-14 victory over Randolph. Cambria-Friesland opened its season with an 8-0 victory over Montello, with the game’s lone touchdown coming on a 6-yard run by Larry Lee Prochnow midway through the third quarter. In Poynette, the Indians opened their season with a 16-0 win over Beloit Catholic. Leading Poynette was Al Heath with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Portage lost its season opener against McFarland, 21-6. Portage’s lone touchdown came on a 8-yard pass from Rusty O’Keefe to Kurt Moyer.
Aug. 25, 1991
Pardeeville’s Randy Ebben wins the Portage Country Club Championship, finishing with a 6-over-par 152 at the 36-hole event. Tim Bressers finished second in the championship flight, while Jim Elliott, Scott Anthes and Jim Van Epps III ended up in a three-way tie for third. Winning the A flight was Howie Schnieter, while Gary Witt was the B flight champion.
Aug. 25, 2000
Cody Childs rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and also had 104 return yards, leading the Poynette prep football team to a 33-14 victory over Brodhead-Juda. Vic Wipperfurth caught a pair of touchdown passes for Poynette, including a 47-yarder to open the scoring for Poynette.
Aug. 25, 2005
Portage freshman Katie Wolf sets a new school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 42.70 seconds, helping the Portage girls swim team pick up a 40-point victory over Edgerton/Cambridge at the Portage indoor pool. Portage opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay by the team of Chelsey Reinwand, Wolf, Jensena Paul and Ashley Brennan. That was the first of seven straight wins for the Warriors.
Aug. 25, 2006
Pardeeville fullback Jason St. Cyr rushed for 128 yards and provided the winning touchdown with a 41-yard scamper in the second quarter in a 14-6 season-opening victory over Deerfield. The Bulldogs also got 90 rushing yards and a touchdown from Matt Frosch in the victory.
Aug. 25, 2007
Junior running back Brett Rice scored twice and junior defensive lineman Jake Erickson returned a fumble recovery 3 yards for a score, leading the Poynette football team to a 37-0 victory over Howards Grove in a Saturday afternoon game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
