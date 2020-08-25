THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rio football tops Hustisford in 1978 opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 25, 1978

Barry Benzine’s 10-yard run in overtime lifted the Rio prep football team to a 12-6 victory over Hustisford in the season-opener in Rio. Benzine’s winning score was set up when the Vikings intercepted a Hustisford pass. Rio’s other touchdown came when quarterback Joe Pribbenow kept the ball on a an option play and ran into the end zone. Daryl Bubolz led Rio’s offense with 79 yards on 11 carries.

Aug. 25, 1981

Robin Yount’s double to lead off the ninth inning breaks up a no-hit bid by Chicago White Sox pitcher Dennis Lamp. It would be the only hit of the game for Milwaukee in a 5-1 loss at County Stadium.

Aug. 25, 1987

After going hitless in his first three at bats, Milwaukee designated hitter Paul Molitor singled to right field in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 39 games in a 10-9 victory over the Cleveland Indians at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It’s the longest hitting streak since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978.

Aug. 25, 1989