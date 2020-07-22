THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rio Little League nips Markesan, 4-3, to win Columbia County Championship

July 22, 2005

The Portage American Legion baseball team survived an 18-hit assault and used a pair of five-run innings to outlast Middleton, 11-10, at Bidwell Field in Portage. After leading 5-0 through the first inning, Portage led Middleton crawl back and knot the game at 6 midway through the fifth inning. Portage responded with five runs in the home half of the frame for an 11-6 lead, barely putting things out of reach. Middleton again answered, tallying four in the top of the sixth to pull within in a run, but Portage shut the door. After surrendering a lead-off double in the seventh, pitcher Matt Bressers cut down Middeton’s Brock Ender on an attempted sacrifice bunt at third and proceeded to escape any damage. Matt Kabele went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Portage, while Jon Heesch went 2-for-3 and Josh Krueger, Steve Considine and Sean Luedeman each doubled.