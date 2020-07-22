THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rio Little League nips Markesan, 4-3, to win Columbia County Championship

July 22, 2005
The Portage American Legion baseball team survived an 18-hit assault and used a pair of five-run innings to outlast Middleton, 11-10, at Bidwell Field in Portage. After leading 5-0 through the first inning, Portage led Middleton crawl back and knot the game at 6 midway through the fifth inning. Portage responded with five runs in the home half of the frame for an 11-6 lead, barely putting things out of reach. Middleton again answered, tallying four in the top of the sixth to pull within in a run, but Portage shut the door. After surrendering a lead-off double in the seventh, pitcher Matt Bressers cut down Middeton’s Brock Ender on an attempted sacrifice bunt at third and proceeded to escape any damage. Matt Kabele went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Portage, while Jon Heesch went 2-for-3 and Josh Krueger, Steve Considine and Sean Luedeman each doubled.
July 22, 1999
Johnson Chiropractic added to its regular season title by winning the Portage girls 14-and-under softball tournament title with a 13-8 win over Brittingham & Hixon. The two teams traded punches through the first four innings as they played to a 5-5 tie before Johnson Chiropractic broke things open with a five-run fifth inning. Johnson Chiropractic managed just three hits in the game, but took advantage of a number of walks to seize control. B&H tried to scratch together some momentum with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Johnson Chiropractic answered with three more runs in the top of the sixth and squashed out a B&H rally attempt. Jamie Krueger, Sarah Craig and Michelle Barthel each recorded hits for Johnson Chiropractic while Megan Ostrowski went 2-for-3 to lead B&H.
July 22, 1993
The Portage Penda American Legion baseball team used a six-run fifth inning to hammer home a 9-2 win over Elroy. Portage carried a 3-2 lead through the first two innings before ultimately exploding in the fifth. Portage took advantage of a number of Elroy miscues, with a double to right-center by Joe Zydowsky being the deciding blow. While Portage mustered just five hits, it took made the most of them with six stolen bases and took advantage of five Elroy errors.
July 22, 1990
The First Wisconsin Bank Dodgers defeated Burnstad’s, 12-4, in the championship game of the Portage Optimist Baseball Tournament. First Wisconsin Bank, which won the regular season title after finishing 8-2, fell behind 3-1 after the opening inning to the Cardinals. The Dodgers took over from there however, outscoring the Cardinals 11-1 the final six innings, including six-run fourth, to run away with the their second championship. Matt Cawley went 4-for-5 with a double, while Dan Kuhn and Scott Bauer each had three hits, including a double and a triple for the latter, to lead First Wisconsin Bank. Glen Smitt went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Burnstad’s.
July 22, 1968
The Rio Little League baseball team held off Markesan, 4-3, to capture the Columbia County League championship. Knotted at 3 in the seventh inning, Rio’s Mike Roberts delivered a walk-off RBI single with the bases loaded to finish things off for Rio. Dale Benzine went 3-for-4, including a home run, to improve his batting average to .620 and pace Rio, while Mike Garvin picked up the complete game win. Garvin allowed seven hits and struck out 10 in the victory.
