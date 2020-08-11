THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rodgers plays first game after Favre traded in 2008

Aug. 11, 2008
Making his debut as the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback of the Packers following the trade of Brett Favre to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers was solid in a 20-17 preseason loss to the Bengals at Lambeau Field. Rodgers led the Packers to a field goal and a touchdown in his four series on offense. He completed nine of 15 passes for 117 yards. Rodgers did throw an interception, but it came on a perfectly-thrown ball that hit receiver Chris Francies in the numbers and caromed to safety Dexter Jackson for the pick. Rodgers threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver James Jones. On the play, Jones had his helmet knocked off before running the final 15 yards into the end zone without his headgear.
Aug. 11, 2003
Herb Brooks, who coached the U.S. Hockey team to the “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, died in a car accident. Brooks lost control of his minivan, veering onto a grassy area at a highway intersection north of the Twin Cities. Brooks attended a Hall of Fame celebrity golf event and was on his way to the Minneapolis airport.
Aug. 11, 1996
Portage’s Brian Calkins hit a double, helping the South team pick up a 7-5 victory over the North in the Wisconsin American Legion All-Star Game. The game was played following the Red Sox-Brewers game at County Stadium in Milwaukee. … Desmond Howard, fighting for a roster spot with the Packers, returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown that helped Green Bay pick up a 24-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a preseason game at Lambeau Field.
Aug. 11, 1991
John Daly shot a final-round 71 to become the surprise winner of the PGA Championship, beating Bruce Lietzke by three shots at the Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. Daly used his personality and long drives to become an instant fan favorite at the event. This all came after Daly was the ninth alternate for the event and didn’t get into the tournament until several players pulled out. Nick Price withdrew for the birth of his first child and Daly hired his caddy, Jeff “Squaky” Medlin. It was the first of two major championships for Daly.
Aug 11, 1987
Paul Molitor had three hits, including a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 26 games in Milwaukee’s 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at County Stadium. The streak was the longest of the season, beating Wade Boggs, who had a 25-game hitting streak earlier in the season. The streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest of baseball history.
