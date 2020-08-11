THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rodgers plays first game after Favre traded in 2008

Aug. 11, 2008

Making his debut as the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback of the Packers following the trade of Brett Favre to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers was solid in a 20-17 preseason loss to the Bengals at Lambeau Field. Rodgers led the Packers to a field goal and a touchdown in his four series on offense. He completed nine of 15 passes for 117 yards. Rodgers did throw an interception, but it came on a perfectly-thrown ball that hit receiver Chris Francies in the numbers and caromed to safety Dexter Jackson for the pick. Rodgers threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver James Jones. On the play, Jones had his helmet knocked off before running the final 15 yards into the end zone without his headgear.