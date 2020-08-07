THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's clinches 1979 Portage softball title

Aug 7, 2016
The NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts is cancelled due to poor field conditions. The game was scheduled to be played the day after Brett Favre and others were inducted into the Hall of Fame in a Saturday night ceremony. Hours before the game was to start, the teams noticed some of the field paint was “congealing and rubberized, which meant players might slip on it,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said.
Aug. 7, 1989
The Portage prep football team reported to the season’s first practice under the guidance of head coach John Neiderhauser, who was beginning his seventh season in charge of the Warriors. Portage was temporarily without its top receiver from the previous season, as senior Mike Thompson reported to practice with 22 stitches on his left leg from a recent work accident.
“He’ll be out for a couple of days,” Niederhauser said. “Unfortunately, it was pretty bad timing. We’ll be looking forward to having him back.” Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior also played linebacker for Portage and would go on to be a standout defensive lineman at the University of Wisconsin.
Aug. 7, 1987
Milwaukee DH Paul Molitor hit a fifth-inning double for his only hit of the game, extending his hitting streak to 21 games in a 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 10 innings. Milwaukee scored the winning run on Greg Brock’s RBI single in the 10th. Rob Deer hit his 23rd and 24th homers of the season, including a solo shot that tied the game at 4 in the eighth inning.
Aug. 7, 1982
Dan Shebel shot a 10-over-par 80 on the second day of the Portage Country Club Championship, good enough to beat out Felix Matarrese by one shot to win the championship flight. Shebel shot a 73 on the first day, giving him a two-day score of 153.
Shebel trailed Matarrese by one shot through 13 holes, but the two golfers were tied as they headed to the final hole. Shebel parred the 18th while Matarrese bogeyed, giving Shebel his second straight club championship.
John Van Epps finished third in the championship flight with a 158. Joe Tuss won the A Flight championship while Harry Swan was the B Flight champion. Don Olson won the C Flight.
Aug. 7, 1979
Sarbacker’s Bar clinched no worse than a tie for the Portage Men’s Softball Association regular season title with an 8-1 victory over Portage Sport Bowl. Sarbacker’s used a six-run third inning to take control.
Ron Jerzewski and Steve Saager both hit three-run homers in the inning. Kim Purvis got the win for Sarbacker’s giving up five hits while striking out six. The only run by Sport Bowl came on a solo home run by Dan Daley in the fourth inning.
Aug. 7, 1977
Pardeeville scored four runs in the sixth inning en route to a 5-0 victory over Rio in a Home Talent League baseball game. Phil Tarrant went the distance on the mound for Pardeeville, giving up just six singles while striking out nine. Pardeeville took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a Tim Kath RBI single. Pardeeville added four runs in the sixth.
An RBI double by Ralph Turner got things started in the sixth. RBI singles by Lang Spicer, Kath and Steve Jacobson followed to make it 5-0. Kath finished with four hits in the game. Dale Benzine had two hits for Rio in the loss.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!