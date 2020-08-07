THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's clinches 1979 Portage softball title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug 7, 2016

The NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts is cancelled due to poor field conditions. The game was scheduled to be played the day after Brett Favre and others were inducted into the Hall of Fame in a Saturday night ceremony. Hours before the game was to start, the teams noticed some of the field paint was “congealing and rubberized, which meant players might slip on it,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker said.

Aug. 7, 1989

The Portage prep football team reported to the season’s first practice under the guidance of head coach John Neiderhauser, who was beginning his seventh season in charge of the Warriors. Portage was temporarily without its top receiver from the previous season, as senior Mike Thompson reported to practice with 22 stitches on his left leg from a recent work accident.

“He’ll be out for a couple of days,” Niederhauser said. “Unfortunately, it was pretty bad timing. We’ll be looking forward to having him back.” Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior also played linebacker for Portage and would go on to be a standout defensive lineman at the University of Wisconsin.

Aug. 7, 1987