THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's dethrones Darrow's Big Top for 1975 Portage Men's Fastpitch title

July 13, 2009

Portage Post 47 pulled away for an 11-5 win over Mt. Horeb in an American Senior Legion baseball game at Mt. Horeb High School. In his first start for the Portage Senior Legion team, Adam Bortz fanned a pair in the first two innings and 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to help lead the way in the six-run victory. With a 2-1 lead through two innings, Portage sent 10 batters to the plate in the third and tacked on six runs, including RBI singles by Jake Nelson, Zach Ahola and Mike Jordahl. Mt. Horeb cut the lead in half with two runs in the bottom of the third and another in the sixth before Portage shut the door with three runs in the top of the ninth.

July 13, 1994

On this date in 1994, the Green Bay Packers and general manager Ron Wolf announced that the team signed Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19 million contract extension.

July 13, 1983