THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's dethrones Darrow's Big Top for 1975 Portage Men's Fastpitch title

July 13, 2009
Portage Post 47 pulled away for an 11-5 win over Mt. Horeb in an American Senior Legion baseball game at Mt. Horeb High School. In his first start for the Portage Senior Legion team, Adam Bortz fanned a pair in the first two innings and 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to help lead the way in the six-run victory. With a 2-1 lead through two innings, Portage sent 10 batters to the plate in the third and tacked on six runs, including RBI singles by Jake Nelson, Zach Ahola and Mike Jordahl. Mt. Horeb cut the lead in half with two runs in the bottom of the third and another in the sixth before Portage shut the door with three runs in the top of the ninth.
July 13, 1994
On this date in 1994, the Green Bay Packers and general manager Ron Wolf announced that the team signed Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19 million contract extension.
July 13, 1983
Medalist piled up 11 runs in the first inning to cruise to a 13-3 win over Gunderson Construction in Portage Optimist Youth Baseball action. Medalist tallied five hits and was the beneficiary of six walks in the opening frame. Dan Pionke went 3-for-3 with three runs, while Chuck Vesely picked up the win on the mound and added two hits and three runs. Scott Thalacker had a first inning inside-the-park home run and Pete Hibner tripled for Medalist. Brad Martin had a double and scored two runs for Gunderson’s. In the late game, Burnstad’s Supermarket hammered Portage Pharmacies, 24-8. After leading just 10-6 through five innings, Burnstad’s broke things open with five runs in the sixth and nine in the seventh. Shawn Bender went 2-for-4 with a double, while Kyle Geltemeyer had a pair of hits and scored three runs for Burnstad’s.
July 13, 1975
Sarbacker’s Bar captured the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament championship with a 4-1 win over defending champion Darrow’s Big Top. Kim Purvis picked up the complete game win for Sarbacker’s, allowing just one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Darrow’s Big Top took the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Tom Zinkie scored on a fielder’s choice. It was all Sarbacker’s from there however, as they scored four unanswered runs, including three in the fifth. Dave Sandborn delivered an RBI single, while Bob Tomlinson laced an RBI triple and Jim Meister cranked an RBI double.
July 13, 1972
Portage Liquor Mart defeated Rudy’s Standard, 9-5, to reach the semifinals of the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament. Liquor Mart led 4-1 through four innings before busting things open with a five-run fifth. John Bortz led off the frame with a single and later scored on a fielder’s choice by Jim Shelby. Liquor Mart later loaded the bases for Dave Ballies, who uncorked a bases clearing double and later scored on a Jim Spitzer RBI single for a 9-1 lead. Randy Sachtjen picked up the win for Liquor Mart, striking out 11 while allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks.
July 13, 1962
Arnold Palmer captured his second consecutive British Open championship, edging out Kel Nagle, of Australia, by six strokes at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. Palmer, who went on two win seven major championships, finished at 12-under-par, buoyed by a 5-under-par 67 in the third round.
July 13, 1934
George Herman “Babe” Ruth became the first-ever baseball player to join the 700 career home run club in the New York Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Ruth went on to hit 14 more home runs and finish his career with 714. The record stood for nearly 40 years until Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run on April 8, 1974.
July 13, 1930
The first-ever FIFA World Cup began in Uruguay. France defeated Mexico, 4-1, and the United States shutout Belgium, 3-0, in the first games of the 13-team tournament. Host Uruguay went on to win the first of its two titles with a 4-2 victory over Argentina at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. While there was no third-place match, the United States was later recognized as the third-place team for having a better goal differential than former Yugoslavia.
