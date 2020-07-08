THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's wins 1979 Portage Fastpitch Invite

July 8, 1984

Martin Security of Portage held on for a 3-2 victory over WTSO in the championship game of the 30th annual Portage Fastpitch League Invitational at Veteran’s Memorial Field. Martin Security took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dan Fearing’s RBI single scored Verne Barreau. Martin Security added two runs in the fourth. Rick Maass walked and eventually scored on error. Bob Tomlinson’s RBI single followed to make it 3-0. WTSO scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, but was unable to bring home the tying run.

July 8, 1982

July 8, 1979

One year after finishing in third place in the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament, Sarbacker’s Bar finished in first place in the event following a 5-4 victory over LeMasney’s Construction in a battle of two Portage teams. In the championship game, Sarbacker’s struck first with two runs in the second inning. After Mike Hurd led off with a single, he scored on Steve Saager’s RBI triple. Saager would then score on a RBI single by Kim Purvis. LeMasney’s tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the second on a RBI single by Corby Schlender and Sarbaacker’s error. Bill Guthrie’s RBI double gave Sarbacker’s a 3-2 lead in the top of the third. LeMasney’s tied the game at 3 when Fritz Schlender’s single scored Craig Schlender. LeMasney’s took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Fritz Schlender scored on a Sarbacker’s error. A solo home run by Sarbacker’s Jim Meister in the fifth tied the game at 4. Sarbacker’s got the winning run in the top of the seventh on Meister’s RBI single. Meister was voted the tournament’s MVP.