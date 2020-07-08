THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's wins 1979 Portage Fastpitch Invite

July 8, 2008
CC Sabathia made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers after being traded from the Cleveland Indians, striking out five in six innings of work to get the win in Milwaukee’s 7-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. Sabathia struck out pinch hitter Brad Hawpe for the final out of the sixth inning with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first. Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead on Ryan Braun’s three-run homer in the first. Leading 4-3, Milwaukee took control with three runs in the seventh inning with Bill Hall hitting a two-run single.
July 8, 2010
LeBron James announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat.
July 8, 2005
The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored a pair of runs in top of the eighth inning to pull out a 6-5 victory over Madison East in the opening game of the Baraboo Independence Day Tournament at Mary Rountree Field. Portage broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth with a pair of runs. Josh Krueger’s RBI single scored Matt Kabele to give Portage a 5-4 lead. Portage took a 6-4 lead on Brian Feucht’s RBI single. Kabele came in to pitch in the bottom of the eighth and gave up a run on two hits and a walk, but also got a 6-4-3 double play from his defense to help hold the lead. Portage scored three runs in the top of the first inning with Krueger’s RBI single bringing home the first run. … Terry Stotts was hired as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. He replaced Terry Porter, who was fired on June 22, just days before the Bucks selected Andrew Bogut with the No. 1 pick of the NBA draft.
July 8, 1999
Mark Gessner had three hits, including a pair of doubles and Ryan Kaufman pitched all seven innings to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 6-4 victory over host Waunakee. Kaufman finished with seven strikeouts, but none were bigger than the final one, which came with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing Portage to hold on for the victory. Nick Hurd also had three hits, while Phil Canales added a pair of hits in the win for Portage.
July 8, 1990
Trailing 7-0 in the third inning, the Milwaukee Brewers went on to score 20 unanswered runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings on their way to a 20-7 victory over the California Angels at Milwaukee County Stadium. The Brewers set a club record for runs in a game, topping a 19-8 win over Boston in 1980. Milwaukee scored one run in the third, and then tied the game with six runs in the fourth. The Brewers then scored 13 runs in the fifth, a club record for runs in an inning. Milwaukee sent 18 batters to the plate in the inning. Four players had two hits in the inning, including Darryl Hamilton, who singled and hit a grand slam.
July 8, 1986
Jim Walker and Tom Mittlesteadt both had three hits and three RBIs, while Bob Gerstenkorn and Mike Wenker chipped in with two hits each, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 12-7 victory over Wisconsin Dells. Walker and Gerstenkorn both had doubles in the victory. Portage scored five runs in the fifth inning to turn a 4-2 lead into a 9-2 advantage.
July 8, 1984
Martin Security of Portage held on for a 3-2 victory over WTSO in the championship game of the 30th annual Portage Fastpitch League Invitational at Veteran’s Memorial Field. Martin Security took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dan Fearing’s RBI single scored Verne Barreau. Martin Security added two runs in the fourth. Rick Maass walked and eventually scored on error. Bob Tomlinson’s RBI single followed to make it 3-0. WTSO scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, but was unable to bring home the tying run.
July 8, 1982
Jeff Sauer is hired as the new head men’s hockey coach at the University of Wisconsin. Sauer replaced Bob Johnson, who resigned on June 1 to become head coach of the NHL’s Calgary Flames. Sauer would go on to lead the Badgers to two national championships.
July 8, 1979
One year after finishing in third place in the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament, Sarbacker’s Bar finished in first place in the event following a 5-4 victory over LeMasney’s Construction in a battle of two Portage teams. In the championship game, Sarbacker’s struck first with two runs in the second inning. After Mike Hurd led off with a single, he scored on Steve Saager’s RBI triple. Saager would then score on a RBI single by Kim Purvis. LeMasney’s tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the second on a RBI single by Corby Schlender and Sarbaacker’s error. Bill Guthrie’s RBI double gave Sarbacker’s a 3-2 lead in the top of the third. LeMasney’s tied the game at 3 when Fritz Schlender’s single scored Craig Schlender. LeMasney’s took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Fritz Schlender scored on a Sarbacker’s error. A solo home run by Sarbacker’s Jim Meister in the fifth tied the game at 4. Sarbacker’s got the winning run in the top of the seventh on Meister’s RBI single. Meister was voted the tournament’s MVP.
