THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's wins 3rd straight Portage Invite in 1977

July 17, 2006

Brennan Walz cranked a three-run home run in the first inning and had two hits overall to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to an 11-2 romp over host McFarland. The big homer for Walz capped a five-run opening inning for Portage. Jake Friend also had a big night at the plate for Portage, collecting four hits and four RBI, while Trevin Kreier drove in a pair with two sacrifice flies.

July 17, 2005

The Portage American Legion Baseball team picked up victories over Elk Grove (Ill.) and Watertown in the final day of the Plover Invitational, clinching the tournament championship. In a 4-2 win over Elk Grove in the semifinals, Devin Bressers gave up just seven hits and one earned run in seven innings of work. In the 3-2 championship game victory over Watertown, Matt Kabele went the distance for Portage, giving up seven hits to get the victory. In the championship game, Portage was trailing 2-0 when it cut Watertown’s lead in half with a run in the fourth when Kabele doubled and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch. Portage would get the tying and winning runs in the fifth. After Steve Considine hit a leadoff double, Tom Coleman came in as a courtesy runner. Baker McDonald’s single sent Coleman to third, where he would score on Sean Luedeman’s groundout. Kabele’s single drove in McDonald for the final run of the game.