THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's wins 3rd straight Portage Invite in 1977

July 17, 2006
Brennan Walz cranked a three-run home run in the first inning and had two hits overall to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to an 11-2 romp over host McFarland. The big homer for Walz capped a five-run opening inning for Portage. Jake Friend also had a big night at the plate for Portage, collecting four hits and four RBI, while Trevin Kreier drove in a pair with two sacrifice flies.
July 17, 2005
The Portage American Legion Baseball team picked up victories over Elk Grove (Ill.) and Watertown in the final day of the Plover Invitational, clinching the tournament championship. In a 4-2 win over Elk Grove in the semifinals, Devin Bressers gave up just seven hits and one earned run in seven innings of work. In the 3-2 championship game victory over Watertown, Matt Kabele went the distance for Portage, giving up seven hits to get the victory. In the championship game, Portage was trailing 2-0 when it cut Watertown’s lead in half with a run in the fourth when Kabele doubled and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch. Portage would get the tying and winning runs in the fifth. After Steve Considine hit a leadoff double, Tom Coleman came in as a courtesy runner. Baker McDonald’s single sent Coleman to third, where he would score on Sean Luedeman’s groundout. Kabele’s single drove in McDonald for the final run of the game.
July 17, 1999
Playing in the annual North-South Shrine Game in Madison, recently-graduated Portage senior Nate Davis recovered a fumble and returned it 80 yards for the first score of the game to help lead the South squad to a 21-7 victory over the North. The victory for the South ended the North’s seven-game winning streak in the annual game that features the state’s top senior football players. Portage was also represented at the game by lineman Blake Kotajarvi.
July 17, 1995
The Portage American Legion Baseball team pounded three home runs, including a grand slam by Jason VanDenmark in the sixth inning, on its way to an 8-3 victory over host Elroy. Portage also got back-to-back homers from Corey Clemmons and Joe Zydowsky to take a 2-0 lead in the fourth. It was the fourth game in a row with a home run for Zydowsky. … The Milwaukee Brewers reached a contract agreement with Geoff Jenkins, the team’s top pick in the June draft. Jenkins hit .396 with 23 homers and 76 RBI for Southern California the previous spring. Jenkins is currently fourth in career home runs with the Brewers with 212, ranking behind only Ryan Braun, Robin Yount and Prince Fielder.
July 17, 1991
The Milwaukee Brewers drew a club-record 15 walks in a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at County Stadium. Seattle starting pitcher Randy Johnson gave up 10 of those walks, including four in the fourth inning to force in a run. Of his 103 pitches, 55 of them were balls.
July 17, 1990
Matt Manthey tossed a two-hitter and Andy Nevar had three hits including a home run to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 4-2 victory over previously undefeated Reedsburg. Dan Garrigan, who walked and scored a run in the first, also made a key defensive play in the third, when playing center field he threw out a Reedsburg baserunner at home plate.
July 17, 1987
Dale Sveum belted three home runs and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-2 victory over the California Angels at County Stadium. Paul Molitor also had three hits in the game, which turned out to be the second game of his 39-game hitting streak.
July 17, 1977
Sarbacker’s Bar claimed its third straight Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament championship with an 8-0 victory over Service Drugs. Sarbacker’s dominated the competition, winning its five tournament games by a combined score of 37-2. Jim Meister’s grand slam home run in the first inning set the tone for Sarbacker’s in the championship game. A two-run homer by Steve Saager in the second inning made it 6-0. A Service Drugs throwing error allowed the game’s final two runs to score in the third inning. Meister pitched and got the win for Sarbacker’s, giving up three hits and striking out eight. Kim Purvis, who pitched the first four tournament games for Sarbacker’s, was named the tournament’s MVP. The tournament’s leading hitter award went to Randy Krigbaum of the Porterhouse Supper Club.
