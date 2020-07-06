THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's wins all-Portage final in 1980 Portage fastpitch tourney

For the second year in a row, the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament wound up with an all-Portage final, and for the second straight year Sarbacker’s Bar won the title game. Sarbacker’s second consecutive title came with a 5-3 victory over Service Drugs. Sarbacker’s scored twice in the first inning when Dave Swanson singled before Bob Tomlinson, Jim Meister, Bill Guthrie and Mark Sutfin reached consecutively on infield errors by Service Drugs. After Sarbacker’s took a 4-0 lead, Service Drugs got one run back in the fifth on Ralph Ciolkosz’s RBI single. RBI singles by Ron Wheeler and Rick Lobenstein gave Service Drugs two more runs in the top of the sixth, but Sarbacker’s got the game’s final run on Jim Kreilkamp’s RBI single. Kim Purvis gave up seven hits and struck out seven to get the win for Sarbackers. Service Drugs catcher Rick Maass was voted as the tournament’s most valuable player. Dave Vike of the Fort Tavern won the leading-hitter award, batting .571 (8 for 14) in the tournament.