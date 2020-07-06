THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sarbacker's wins all-Portage final in 1980 Portage fastpitch tourney

July 6, 2005
Matt Kabele hit two home runs and drove in five, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Madison Edgewood. Portage also got a strong pitching performance from Devin Bressers, who gave up just three hits and struck out five while walking just one in the complete game victory.
July 6, 2003
The Portage American Legion Baseball team had to settle for second place at the Baraboo Independence Day Tournament after splitting a pair of games on the final day of the three-day event. Portage had a chance to win the tournament with a victory over Baraboo in the final game of the tournament, but lost 3-2 when Baraboo rallied with a pair of runs over the final two innings. Portage put itself in position to win the tournament with a victory over Stoughton earlier in the day. In that victory, Brian Feucht threw a four-hitter to get the complete game victory.
July 6, 2001
Shaun Corning fanned 15 batters and gave up just three hits, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 5-1 victory over Kaukauna. Corning and Tom Considine both had RBI singles in the first inning for Portage. Tony Meidl scored on a Kaukauna error to give Portage a 3-0 lead in the fourth. After Kaukauna scored a run in the top of the sixth to make it 3-1, Portage scored twice in the bottom half of the inning to make it 5-1.
July 6, 1993
Clyde Masten gave up five hits and struck out 10 over six innings, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 12-2 victory over Wisconsin Dells. Portage was leading 2-1 when it blew the game wide open with a seven-run fifth inning. Kevin Smith and Joe Zydowsky both had two hits for Portage, while Tim Branshaw hit an inside-the-park home run. The rosters for the Vactionland League All-Star Game were also announced. Selected to represent Portage in the game were Masten, Branshaw and Zydowsky.
July 6, 1986
O’Brien’s of Portage won a pair of 1-0 games on the final day of the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association Tournament to win the event’s Class B championship. In the championship game, against Bowling Green of Middleton, left-hander Tom Blum pitched a one-hitter to get the victory. Bowling Green’s lone hit was a bunt single in the fourth inning. O’Brien’s had just two hits in the game, but both came in the fifth inning when it scored the game’s only run. After Dave Mills led the inning off with a bunt single, he scored on Dave Tomlinson’s RBI triple to make it 1-0. O’Brien reached the title game with a 1-0 victory over Isthmus Wines of Madison earlier in the day. A two-out single in the sixth inning by Kris Hall drove in Bill Lenerz with the winning run.
July 6, 1980
For the second year in a row, the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational Tournament wound up with an all-Portage final, and for the second straight year Sarbacker’s Bar won the title game. Sarbacker’s second consecutive title came with a 5-3 victory over Service Drugs. Sarbacker’s scored twice in the first inning when Dave Swanson singled before Bob Tomlinson, Jim Meister, Bill Guthrie and Mark Sutfin reached consecutively on infield errors by Service Drugs. After Sarbacker’s took a 4-0 lead, Service Drugs got one run back in the fifth on Ralph Ciolkosz’s RBI single. RBI singles by Ron Wheeler and Rick Lobenstein gave Service Drugs two more runs in the top of the sixth, but Sarbacker’s got the game’s final run on Jim Kreilkamp’s RBI single. Kim Purvis gave up seven hits and struck out seven to get the win for Sarbackers. Service Drugs catcher Rick Maass was voted as the tournament’s most valuable player. Dave Vike of the Fort Tavern won the leading-hitter award, batting .571 (8 for 14) in the tournament.
