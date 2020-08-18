THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie Twins beat Muscoda to earn spot in 2019 Final Four

Aug. 18, 2019

The Sauk Prairie Twins Home Talent League baseball team notched a 6-5 win over Muscoda to advance to the Sunday League Final Four for the first time since 2016. The Twins trailed 3-0 until Dylan Slotty got Sauk Prairie on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Twins took control with a five-run seventh that included doubles from Tyler Prime and Jeremy Meier, as well as a two-run single from Chucky Schara. Connor Leister allowed six hits and one run in five innings to earn the win, while Sam Koenig picked up the save. The Twins went on to finish second, losing to Verona in the tiebreaking championship game.