THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie Twins beat Muscoda to earn spot in 2019 Final Four

Aug. 18, 2019
The Sauk Prairie Twins Home Talent League baseball team notched a 6-5 win over Muscoda to advance to the Sunday League Final Four for the first time since 2016. The Twins trailed 3-0 until Dylan Slotty got Sauk Prairie on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Twins took control with a five-run seventh that included doubles from Tyler Prime and Jeremy Meier, as well as a two-run single from Chucky Schara. Connor Leister allowed six hits and one run in five innings to earn the win, while Sam Koenig picked up the save. The Twins went on to finish second, losing to Verona in the tiebreaking championship game.
Baraboo High School’s 2019-20 sports calendar began with Carly Moon and Adele Griffin teaming up to take second in a scramble event at Reedsburg Country Club. Moon and Griffin shot a 76 on the par-72 course, trailing only Prescott’s Alexis Fredericks and Ava Salay (69).
Aug. 18, 2017
The Baraboo prep football team opened the 2017 season with a 49-19 non-conference loss at Monona Grove. The Thunderbirds trailed 30-0 at halftime, then got two second-half touchdowns runs from Joe Zemanovic.
Aug. 18, 2016
Usain Bolt, of Jamaica, crossed the finish line in 19.78 seconds in Rio de Janeiro to win the 200-meter dash gold medal for the third straight Olympics.
Former Green Bay Packers safety Darren Sharper was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison for a case in which he was accused of raping 16 women in four states.
Aug. 18, 1992
Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird retired after 13 seasons in the NBA. He won college player of the year in 1979 and was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1980. He went on to win three NBA titles and three league MVP awards. He averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for his career.
Aug. 18, 1973
Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron notched the 1,378th extra-base hit of his career in a 3-1 road win over the Montreal Expos, surpassing former St. Louis Cardinal Stan Musial for the all-time record. Aaron went 1-for-3 with an eighth-inning solo home run, a walk and a run scored. He added nearly 100 more RBIs before ending his 23-year career in 1976. Aaron still holds the record, as his 1,477 career extra base hits lead a field that also includes Barry Bonds (1,440), Musial (1,377), Babe Ruth (1,356) and Albert Pujols (1,337).
Aug. 18, 1965
Milwaukee Braves outfielder Hank Aaron had a home run taken away when home plate umpire Chris Pelekoudas called him for being out of the batter’s box when he hit one over the fence in the eighth inning of a 5-3 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Aaron finished 1-for-4 in the win, while Mack Jones and Don Dillard each hit two-run home runs. Aaron hit 32 home runs in 1965, the last season before the Braves moved to Atlanta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!