THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie Twins walk-off winners in 2018 and 2019 playoffs

Aug. 4, 2019The Sauk Prairie Twins amateur baseball team opened the Home Talent Sunday League playoffs with a 6-5 home win over Black Earth. The Twins, eventually won the Northern Section and advanced to the championship game, beat Black Earth when pinch-runner Ben Lenerz scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Aug. 4, 2010 Alex Rodriguez became the youngest MLB player to hit 600 career home runs when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 5-1 home win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Rodriguez, who played until 2016 and hit 696 home runs, was the seventh player in history to hit 600 homers.

Aug. 4, 2007Barry Bonds tied Hank Aaron’s MLB record by hitting the 755th home run of his career in the San Francisco Giants’ 3-2 road loss to the San Diego Padres. Bonds went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and three walks, while Khalil Greene won the game with a 12th-inning walk-off single. Bonds finished the 2007 season with 28 home runs to give him 762 for his career — a record that still stands.