 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie volleyball edges Baraboo in 2014 thriller
0 comments

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie volleyball edges Baraboo in 2014 thriller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Josie Schaefer

Baraboo's Josie Schaefer spikes a ball over the net during the 2014 season opener against Sauk Prairie.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVES

Aug. 28, 2014

The Sauk Prairie prep girls volleyball team pulled out a 25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 26-28, 18-16 win over Badger North Conference rival Baraboo in the season opener for both teams.

Aug. 28, 2004

The United States men’s basketball team claimed a 104-96 win over Lithuania in the bronze-medal game of the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. Shawn Marion scored a game-high 22 points for the U.S., while Allen Iverson (15), Stephon Marbury (14) and Lamar Odom (14) also scored in double figures. The U.S. had lost to Argentina, the gold medalists, in the semifinals. It was the first time the Americans didn’t win gold while playing with NBA players.

The U.S. women’s basketball team won their third straight gold medal with a 74-63 victory over Australia in Athens. Tina Thompson and Lauren Jackson scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, to pace the Americans.

Aug. 28, 1992

The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 21-7 home loss to Madison Memorial. Two early fumble recoveries helped Baraboo jump out to a 7-6 lead before Madison Memorial running back Lionel Peyton ripped off an 85-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 22 seconds to play in the third quarter. Dave Simon added a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Spartans pulled away. Peyton finished with 230 rushing yards on 21 carries. Tim Nelson led Baraboo with 25 carries for 132 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Milwaukee Brewers tallied an American League-record 31 hits in a 22-2 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run and four RBIs, while Scott Fletcher went 5-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs; Kevin Seitzer went 5-for-7 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs; Pat Listach went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs; and Darryl Hamilton went 4-for-7 with a walk and five RBIs. Cal Eldred picked up the win for the Brewers, allowing two earned runs in seven innings.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News