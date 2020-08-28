THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sauk Prairie volleyball edges Baraboo in 2014 thriller

The Milwaukee Brewers tallied an American League-record 31 hits in a 22-2 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run and four RBIs, while Scott Fletcher went 5-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs; Kevin Seitzer went 5-for-7 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs; Pat Listach went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs; and Darryl Hamilton went 4-for-7 with a walk and five RBIs. Cal Eldred picked up the win for the Brewers, allowing two earned runs in seven innings.