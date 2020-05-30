THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Schaefer wins sectional discus title in 2014, Baraboo baseball advances to state in 2000

May 30, 2014

Baraboo freshman Josie Schaefer qualified for her first state track and field meet by winning the girls discus title at the Division 1 Madison Memorial Sectional with a throw of 141 feet, 10 inches. Schaefer was the only Baraboo athlete to advance to the state meet, but the Baraboo boys team did break a pair of school records. The 400-meter relay team of Tyler Vondran, Garrett Getgen, Matt Bruch and Izak Walker broke a school record that stood since 1997 with a time of 43.57 seconds. The other school record came from Brandon Bowers in the 300 hurdles with a time of 0:40.92.

May 30, 2000

Kyle Lane went 2-for-3 and earned the victory in relief as the Baraboo baseball team advanced to the WIAA state baseball tournament with a 4-1 victory over La Crosse Logan in a sectional championship game in Sparta. Baraboo (16-7) scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh inning. Baraboo advanced to the championship game with an 11-8 win over Holmen in the sectional semifinal game earlier in the day. Baraboo scored four runs in the third and fifth innings to take control against Holmen. Bill Vertein homered in the victory for the Thunderbirds. … The Baraboo boys golf team got a 75 from Jim Plooster and a 77 from Chris Befera on its way to finishing in second place at the Division 1 Portage boys golf sectional at the Portage Country Club. Baraboo finished just one shot behind team champion Oregon (314-315), but that was good enough to get the Thunderbirds to the state meet. Baraboo played well on the back nine to rally past La Crosse Central for the second berth in the following week’s state meet. Other scores for Baraboo included an 81 from Mike Befera and an 82 from Josh Quinn. The finish booked Baraboo its first team berth at the state tournament since 1981.