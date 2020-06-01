THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Schmidt pitches Pardeeville baseball to regional title in 2011

June 1, 2019
Lodi senior Mackenzie Heyroth swept the Division 2 girls hurdle events with a pair of state record times, leading the Blue Devils girls team to a third place finish at the state track meet in La Crosse. Heyroth also helped Lodi’s 1,600 relay team win gold.
June 1, 2011
Nate Schmidt tossed a complete game four-hitter, leading the Pardeeville prep baseball team to a 14-6 victory over Montello in a Division 3 regional championship game in Pardeeville. After Montello’s first three batters all reached base, helping the Hilltoppers take an early 2-0 lead on Jake Hoevels two-run double, Schmidt settled in to retire 13 in a row. Pardeeville answered with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Eric Curtis. The Bulldogs added four more runs in the second. Schmidt, Casey Stewart and Curtis all had run-scoring, extra-base hits in the second inning. Logan Dredske added an inside-the-park home run in the sixth for the Bulldogs, who improved to 20-4 on the season and advanced to sectionals for the second year in a row with the win.
June 1, 2007
Pardeeville sophomore Samantha Bluske finished in second place in the Division 3 girls 1,600 meters at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. Bluske finished with a new personal record time of 5 minutes, 5.54 seconds, and was just one-tenth of a second behind Sheboygan Area Lutheran’s Stacey Thiel. Pardeeville also saw junior Luke Standiford finish sixth in the Division 3 triple jump with a distance of 41-10 ½.
June 1, 2006
Behind a gritty pitching performance by Matt Kabele, the Portage baseball team overcame five errors in a 3-2 victory over Madison Edgewood in a Division 2 regional championship game. Kabele gave up six hits, and walked six, but struck out five and gave up just one earned run to get the complete game victory. … Westfield senior Jacob Timm cracked a three-run triple in the fifth inning, breaking a 7-all tie and helping lift the Pioneers baseball team to an 11-7 victory over Mauston in a Division 2 regional championship game in Westfield.
June 1, 2005
Portage junior Craig Cerbins shot a 75 to tie for medalist honors at the Division 1 sectional Portage hosted at the Portage Country Club, and in the process, advanced to the state meet for the third year in a row. As a team, Portage fell just short of advancing, finishing third with a 322, just five shots behind Middleton, and nine shots back of Onalaska, who both advanced to the state meet. … Playing the Division 3 Princeton Sectional, Pardeeville’s Sam Orth shot a 76, and Montello’s Eric Isberner shot a 78 to advance as individuals to the state golf meet.
June 1, 2002
Pardeeville’s Aaron Lytle cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to finish in second place in the Division 3 boys high jump at the WIAA state track meet in La Crosse. Other area boys to place at the meet were Portage freshman Tony Cimaroli, who was third in the Division 1 high jump (6-04) and Lodi’s Joe Detmer, who was second in the 400 meters in Division 2. Portage’s Amanda Knapton finished in fifth place in the Division 1 girls shot put at the state meet with a throw of 37 feet, 9 ¼ inches. Also placing at the meet was Pardeeville’s Darci Kerzan, who finished third in the Division 3 girls triple jump, and Lodi’s Ann Detmer, who was fifth in the 800 meters and sixth in the 1,600 meters in Division 2.
June 1, 1999
The Portage softball team had its season end with a 5-4 loss to La Crosse Logan in a Division 1 sectional semifinal game. It appeared Portage took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning when Becky Wade scored from third on Jacque Tollison’s sacrifice fly, but Logan appealed the play, and Wade was called out for leaving the base too early. Logan would go on to win the game with a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
June 1, 1991
Pardeeville’s Matt Trahms finished fourth in the Division 3 boys shot put at the state track meet in La Crosse with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches. Other top finishes from area boys included Poynette’s Bob Buss finishing fifth in the Division 2 boys pole vault (12-06) and Westfield’s Ken McKay finishing fifth in the Division 2 boys triple jump (41-11).
June 1, 1988
The Portage boys golf team shot a 320 to finish in second place at the Sauk Prairie sectional, which was good enough to advance as a team to the state meet. Portage beat out Madison Memorial by six shots to take the second and final team qualifying spot. The Warriors were led by Ken Mlsna’s 77 and Bob Raimer’s 80. Jeff Gaskell followed with an 81, while Scott Bruan had an 82.
June 1, 1985
The Poynette girls track and field team finished in third place with 40 points in Class C at the WIAA state track and field meet in Madison. The Poynette girls were led by Erika Jeschke, who won a state championship in 200-meter dash. Poynette also got state titles from the 800 relay team of Jeschke, Angie Hillestad, Dori Branish and Sarah Kohrt with a time of 1:44.37, and the 400 relay team of Dawn Ashmore, Hillestad, Branish and Kohrt with a time of 0:50.46. Both relay victories were new state records. Westfield senior Brad Houslet also won a state title at the meet, winning the Class B boys 300 intermediate hurdles in 0:39.71. The time established a new state record, as it was the first year the hurdles had been raised from 30 to 36 inches.
