THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Schmidt pitches Pardeeville baseball to regional title in 2011

June 1, 1999

The Portage softball team had its season end with a 5-4 loss to La Crosse Logan in a Division 1 sectional semifinal game. It appeared Portage took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning when Becky Wade scored from third on Jacque Tollison’s sacrifice fly, but Logan appealed the play, and Wade was called out for leaving the base too early. Logan would go on to win the game with a run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

June 1, 1991

Pardeeville’s Matt Trahms finished fourth in the Division 3 boys shot put at the state track meet in La Crosse with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches. Other top finishes from area boys included Poynette’s Bob Buss finishing fifth in the Division 2 boys pole vault (12-06) and Westfield’s Ken McKay finishing fifth in the Division 2 boys triple jump (41-11).

June 1, 1988

The Portage boys golf team shot a 320 to finish in second place at the Sauk Prairie sectional, which was good enough to advance as a team to the state meet. Portage beat out Madison Memorial by six shots to take the second and final team qualifying spot. The Warriors were led by Ken Mlsna’s 77 and Bob Raimer’s 80. Jeff Gaskell followed with an 81, while Scott Bruan had an 82.

June 1, 1985

The Poynette girls track and field team finished in third place with 40 points in Class C at the WIAA state track and field meet in Madison. The Poynette girls were led by Erika Jeschke, who won a state championship in 200-meter dash. Poynette also got state titles from the 800 relay team of Jeschke, Angie Hillestad, Dori Branish and Sarah Kohrt with a time of 1:44.37, and the 400 relay team of Dawn Ashmore, Hillestad, Branish and Kohrt with a time of 0:50.46. Both relay victories were new state records. Westfield senior Brad Houslet also won a state title at the meet, winning the Class B boys 300 intermediate hurdles in 0:39.71. The time established a new state record, as it was the first year the hurdles had been raised from 30 to 36 inches.