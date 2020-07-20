THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Shortreed's Bar, Sachtjen blank Service Drugs, 2-0, to win Fastpitch Tourney

July 20, 2008
Pádraig Harrington, of Ireland, successfully defends his British Open Championship, holding off runner-up Ian Poulter by four strokes at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Harrington shot 4-under-par over the final nine holes to pull away from Poulter and became the 27th golfer to capture consecutive major championships.
July 20, 2003
The Milwaukee Bucks and head coach George Karl officially chose to part ways after five seasons. During his tenure with the Bucks, Karl led Milwaukee to a 205-173 record with four playoff appearances, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001.
July 20, 1995
The Portage Post 47 baseball team rallied for an 11-9 win over Tomah in a back-and-forth American Legion affair. After trailing 3-0 through the first inning, Portage rallied with a pair of runs in the second and another in the top of the third to knot things up. Tomah immediately answered back however, scoring four runs in the home half of the third for a 7-3 lead. Portage had an answer of its own though, punching back with three runs in the fourth, including a two-run triple by John Zydowsky. Post 47 added another three runs in the sixth on a three-run home run by Joe Zydowsky for a 9-7 lead. After Tomah countered with two in the bottom of the sixth, Portage finished things off with two in the top of the seventh, including a John Zydowsky RBI double and a Cory Clemmons sacrifice fly. John Zydowsky went 3-for-5 with a double, while Joe Zydowsky and Paul Slavik each added a pair of hits, including a double by the latter.
July 20, 1976
Hank Aaron hits his 755th and final home run off Dick Drago in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 win over the California Angels. Aaron’s record stood for over 30 years until it was broken on Aug. 7, 2007 by Barry Bonds.
July 20, 1975
Sid Johnsrud delivered a pair of home runs to help lift Rio past Sauk Prairie, 6-2, in Home Talent League action. Johnsrud gave Rio a quick 2-0 lead with a two-run blast in the top of the first inning, and after the Twins answered in the home half, ripped a solo shot in the fifth. Sauk Prairie added its other run in the sixth on a Mark Pings blast, but the Railmen tacked on two more in the seventh and another in the eighth. Dennis Denure picked up the win for Rio, scattering five hits with four walks and 11 strikeouts in the complete game win. Rich Dan went 2-for-3 to help pace the Railmen.
July 20, 1969
Behind the lights out pitching of Randy Sachtjen, Shortreed’s Bar blanked Service Drugs, 2-0, to capture the 19th annual Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association Tournament. Sachtjen allowed just four hits and built off an early lead. Ken Koch belted a solo home run in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead before Shortreed’s tacked on another run in the fourth. After Jim Crawford ripped a triple, Tom Moulton pushed him home on a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. Service Drugs threatened in the fifth inning as it got a pair on behind a Don Kollath walk and a Dint Tessman single, but Sachtjen escaped any damage. Koch and Crawford each had a pair of hits to lead Shortreed’s.
July 20, 1964
The Pardeeville Babe Ruth baseball team thundered past Rio, 8-3, to improve to 9-0 on the season, including 8-0 in league play. Pardeeville trailed 3-1 heading into the seventh inning, only to push across four runs, including a grand slam by Kerry Shult, to take the lead. David Baillies had a pair of doubles and a single while also picking up the win on the bump for Pardeeville.
July 20, 1958
The Poynette Indians rallied past Rio for a 4-3 win in a Home Talent League Northern Division game at Pauquette Park in Poynette. After the Railmen pushed across a pair in the top of the 10th to take a 3-2 lead, the Indians answered with a pair of their own. After Rube Saager reached on an error, Cliff Hohlstein singled and Neil Smith walked to load the bases. Bill Krigbaum followed in Smith’s shoes as he drew a walk to push across the tying run, before Elgie Noble laced a walk-off base hit cap off the Indians’ first win over the Railmen in three meetings. Saager struck out seven and walked five in the complete game win for Poynette, while Krigbaum and Hohlstein each had a pair of hits. Erwin Pribbenow paced the Railmen with two hits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!