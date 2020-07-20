THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Shortreed's Bar, Sachtjen blank Service Drugs, 2-0, to win Fastpitch Tourney

July 20, 2008

The Portage Post 47 baseball team rallied for an 11-9 win over Tomah in a back-and-forth American Legion affair. After trailing 3-0 through the first inning, Portage rallied with a pair of runs in the second and another in the top of the third to knot things up. Tomah immediately answered back however, scoring four runs in the home half of the third for a 7-3 lead. Portage had an answer of its own though, punching back with three runs in the fourth, including a two-run triple by John Zydowsky. Post 47 added another three runs in the sixth on a three-run home run by Joe Zydowsky for a 9-7 lead. After Tomah countered with two in the bottom of the sixth, Portage finished things off with two in the top of the seventh, including a John Zydowsky RBI double and a Cory Clemmons sacrifice fly. John Zydowsky went 3-for-5 with a double, while Joe Zydowsky and Paul Slavik each added a pair of hits, including a double by the latter.