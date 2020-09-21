THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sokolowski, Schmelzer lead Baraboo cross country at 2013 Belleville Invite

Sept. 21, 2019
The Baraboo High School boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Fort Atkinson and a 5-0 win over Lodi to win the Lodi Quadrangular. Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik had a hat trick in the championship win over Lodi, while Dillan Guerra and Hunter Bielicki each added one goal for a Baraboo team that cruised after taking a 4-0 lead into halftime.
The University of Wisconsin football team opened the Big Ten Conference season with a 35-14 win over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers had a 359-40 advantage in rushing yards, led by Jonathan Taylor's 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Sept. 21, 2018
The Baraboo prep football team scored on its opening drive before giving up 42 unanswered points in a 42-7 Badger North Conference loss at DeForest. Quarterback Brock Turkington scored on a 1-yard run early in the first half, but the Thunderbirdsj eventually wore down. DeForest scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6 seconds remaining in the first half, then pulled away with a 28-point second half.
Sept. 21, 2013
The Baraboo High School boys cross country team won the Belleville Wildcat Invitational for the second straight year. The Thunderbirds had seven of the top-12 finishers, led by Marek Sokolowski's first-place finish in 17:26. Zach Solles took third in 17:59, while Ben Bildsten (sixth, 18:26), Jackson Snow (seventh, 18:31) and Joe Brognano (ninth, 18:36) rounded out Baraboo's top five. The Baraboo girls took second in Belleville, trailing only Dodgeville-Mineral Point. Baraboo's Isabel Schmelzer (17:14) took seventh overall in the girls' meet.
Sept. 21, 2007
The Sauk Prairie prep football went on the road to notch a 14-8 win over Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Tony Dederich and Tyler Halverson each ran for touchdowns as the Eagles got out to a 14-0 lead and held on down the stretch. Sauk Prairie ran for 188 yards on 44 carries, including 118 yards on 23 attempts for Halverson.
Sept. 21, 1991
United States Basketball announced the roster for the first American Olympic team to use active NBA players in the Olympics. The "Dream Team," which went on to win gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, was made up of Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson and John Stockton. The roster was eventually filled out with Christian Laettner and Clyde Drexler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!