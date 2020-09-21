THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sokolowski, Schmelzer lead Baraboo cross country at 2013 Belleville Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 21, 2019

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Fort Atkinson and a 5-0 win over Lodi to win the Lodi Quadrangular. Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik had a hat trick in the championship win over Lodi, while Dillan Guerra and Hunter Bielicki each added one goal for a Baraboo team that cruised after taking a 4-0 lead into halftime.

The University of Wisconsin football team opened the Big Ten Conference season with a 35-14 win over Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The Badgers had a 359-40 advantage in rushing yards, led by Jonathan Taylor's 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Sept. 21, 2018

The Baraboo prep football team scored on its opening drive before giving up 42 unanswered points in a 42-7 Badger North Conference loss at DeForest. Quarterback Brock Turkington scored on a 1-yard run early in the first half, but the Thunderbirdsj eventually wore down. DeForest scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6 seconds remaining in the first half, then pulled away with a 28-point second half.

Sept. 21, 2013