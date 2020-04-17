THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stanley breaks Portage's high jump record in 2003

April 17, 2015
Portage senior Patrick Austin’s double to the gap in right-center field in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in senior teammate Sam Harkins and gave the Portage baseball team a 1-0 non-conference victory over McFarland. Portage was hitless in eight at-bats with a runner in scoring position before Austin’s big hit. Jakob Kastenholz and TJ Belleau combined on a five-hit shutout for Portage against a McFarland team that came into the game a perfect 6-0 and averaging seven runs a game.
April 17, 2010
Pardeeville freshman Nick Satina shined in his high school golf debut, shooting a two-over-par 74 on the second day of the two-day Wisconsin Dells Invite at Christmas Mountain. After also shooting a 74 on the first day of the event, Satina finished in a tie for first place with Kickapoo’s Landon Vinger. Satina would lose a four-hole playoff for first place to Vinger, having to settle for second place among the 81-player field.
April 17, 2004
The Portage baseball team had a combined 27 hits and scored 31 runs while sweeping a doubleheader from Mauston. In the opening game, Matt Kabele and Jake Bethke both clubbed homers in a 6-1 Portage victory, while Spencer Gilman and Brent Little combined to hold the Golden Eagles to just six hits. In the second game, Portage scored five or more runs in four of the five innings played and pounded out 23 hits in a 25-0 victory. Kabele, Darrin Berger and Tony Meidl had four hits each for the Warriors. Devin Bressers, Ryan Schell and Kabele combined on the two-hit shutout for Portage.
April 17, 2003
Portage’s Kyle Stanley clears 6-foot-7 in the high jump, breaking the school record in the event during a dual meet with Beaver Dam. Stanley tied the record of 6-6 at the Madison West Indoor Invite earlier in the season before going an inch higher in cold and windy conditions in the dual meet.
April 17, 2000
Portage pitcher Shaun Corning struck out 12 and gave up just one hit, leading the Warrior baseball squad to a 2-0 victory over Wisconsin Dells. The lone hit for the Chiefs came on a bunt single. Portage broke a scoreless tie with Dan Fredrick’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kyle Kaufman’s RBI double made it 2-0 in the sixth.
April 17, 1997
The Portage boys track and field team saw Matt Gessner, Jake Knapton and Chris Stanley all win two individual events en route to a 71-64 victory over Sun Prairie in a non-conference dual meet in Portage. Gessner finished first in the 110-meter high hurdles and the 100-meter dash, while Knapton’s victories came in the shot put and discus. Stanley finished first in the high jump and triple jump.
April 17, 1990
Westfield pitchers Jason Sengbusch and Scott Schuman combined to throw a one-hitter, leading the Pioneer baseball team to a 9-0 victory over Green Lake in a game played at Westfield. John Congdon had three hits, including a double, while Todd Roos and Jeremy Smith both had triples for the Pioneers.
April 17, 1987
The Milwaukee Brewers improved to 10-0 on the season with a 10-2 victory over the Texas Rangers ant County Stadium. Ted Higuera struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. Milwaukee infielder Dale Sveum ran his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double in the sixth inning. Milwaukee put the game away with a seven-run seventh inning. The win moved Milwaukee within one game of the American League record for the best start set in 1981 by the Oakland A’s.
April 17, 1986
Montello’s Lucy Robinson struck out 10 and gave up just one hit to lead the Hilltoppers softball squad to an 11-0 victory over host Randolph. Tina Roidt’s solo homer in the sixth inning highlighted Montello’s offensive attack.
Arpil 17, 1984
The Portage boys and girls track and field teams both beat out Nekoosa and Reedsburg to finish in first place in South Central Conference triangular meets held in Portage. The Portage girls had Amy O’Brien win three events, while Missy Samz and Dawn Jacobs also had individual victories of the lady Warriors. The Portage boys were led by Jerry Hauck, Bob DeLoughery and John Ricther, who each won a pair of events.
