THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stanley breaks Portage's high jump record in 2003

April 17, 2015

Portage senior Patrick Austin’s double to the gap in right-center field in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in senior teammate Sam Harkins and gave the Portage baseball team a 1-0 non-conference victory over McFarland. Portage was hitless in eight at-bats with a runner in scoring position before Austin’s big hit. Jakob Kastenholz and TJ Belleau combined on a five-hit shutout for Portage against a McFarland team that came into the game a perfect 6-0 and averaging seven runs a game.

April 17, 2010

Pardeeville freshman Nick Satina shined in his high school golf debut, shooting a two-over-par 74 on the second day of the two-day Wisconsin Dells Invite at Christmas Mountain. After also shooting a 74 on the first day of the event, Satina finished in a tie for first place with Kickapoo’s Landon Vinger. Satina would lose a four-hole playoff for first place to Vinger, having to settle for second place among the 81-player field.

April 17, 2004