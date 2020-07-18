THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stan's Club edges Service Drugs to win Portage Men's Fastpitch Tournament

July 18, 2003
Portage Post 47 American Legion baseball team got its bats going, rebounding from a pair of losses with a 9-4 win over Manitowoc. Portage scored five runs in the first inning and added four more in the top of the fifth to coast to victory. Brian Feucht delivered an RBI double in the opening frame and led the way at the plate going 3-for-4. Portage added its four runs in the fifth on just one hit, pushing across a pair on consecutive passed balls and taking advantage of three of Manitowoc’s five errors. Mike Denman, Ryan Schell and Mike Tessman each added a pair of hits, while Denman went the distance on the bump, allowing five runs on 10 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
July 18, 1995
Portage Post 47 hammered home an 11-3 win over Mauston in American Legion baseball action. Post 47 tallied six runs in the first inning and added two more in the second for a comfortable 8-0 lead over Mauston and never looked back. Nick Henke delivered a three-run triple in the opening frame, the lone hit in the eight-run victory for Post 47, which benefited from 14 walks and two hit batsmen to improve to 22-4 on the summer.
July 18, 1989
The Pepsi Cola Cubs clipped Burnstad’s Cardinals, 12-9, in the fourth-place qualifying game of the Portage Optimist Youth baseball tournament. After falling behind 3-2 through the first inning, the Cubs used back-to-back four-run frames to take a 10-4 lead. The Cardinals rallied with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to cut the deficit to 10-9, but the Cubs tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to put things out of reach. Josh Bushey, Dameyion Stafford and Josh Brandsma each had a pair of hits for the Cubs. Kevin Smith went 4-for-4 to lead the Cardinals, while Bushey earned the win for the Cubs, going 6 1/3 strong innings.
July 18, 1975
Symco Inc. and Shortreed’s Bar earned major wins to stay atop the Portage Men’s Slowpitch Softball League to improve to 8-1 and 7-1. Symco outlasted Party House, 19-12, while Shortreed’s hammered Ray-O-Vac, 32-1. Shortreed’s wasted little time getting on the board, scoring 20 runs in the opening inning and cruising home in the near shutout. Jim Warren went 4-for-4, while Bruce Smith and Bob Small each had three hits and three other players each added a pair of base knocks. Symco trailed 10-5 through three innings against Party House before pouring things on, pushing across five runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to seize control for good. Jim Koener went 4-for-5 with a home run to lead Symco, with six other players adding multiple hits, including Ralph Ciolkosz, who went 2-for-5 with a homer. Chuck Paul and Ken Koch each had three hits to lead Party House, and four others added two hits apiece. Farmer’s Corners picked up the final win over the night, edging out Landmark Inn, 7-5.
July 18, 1965
Stan’s Club edged out Service Drugs, 7-3, to capture the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association tournament championship. After eking out a 1-0 win over Tomah Tepee in the semifinals, Stan’s Club jumped out to a 7-1 lead through three innings over Service Drugs, taking advantage of six errors. The cushion was plenty for Wayne Mickelson, who struck out eight, allowed eight hits and walked one to get the victory, while Bill Lawton had a pair of hits. Fred McCormick paced Service Drugs, going 2-for-3 with a home run and a single, while Tom Davis and Fran Roman each added two hits.
July 18, 1961
Lodi downed the Portage Merchants team, 11-6, in Babe Ruth baseball action. Lodi used a pair of crooked numbers to down the Merchants squad, riding five- and four-run innings to the five-run victory. Don Rinehart went 3-for-4 to lead Lodi, while Bill Schilling went 2-for-5 with a home run and a triple. Mike Legget struck out four, walked five and allowed three hits in the win for Lodi. Bob Shaw went 2-for-3 with a double and Jim Owens doubled to lead the Merchants at the plate. Tim Huebner was saddled with the loss for Portage, giving up seven walks and six hits, but struck out nine in defeat.
