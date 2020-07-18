THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stan's Club edges Service Drugs to win Portage Men's Fastpitch Tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 18, 2003

Portage Post 47 American Legion baseball team got its bats going, rebounding from a pair of losses with a 9-4 win over Manitowoc. Portage scored five runs in the first inning and added four more in the top of the fifth to coast to victory. Brian Feucht delivered an RBI double in the opening frame and led the way at the plate going 3-for-4. Portage added its four runs in the fifth on just one hit, pushing across a pair on consecutive passed balls and taking advantage of three of Manitowoc’s five errors. Mike Denman, Ryan Schell and Mike Tessman each added a pair of hits, while Denman went the distance on the bump, allowing five runs on 10 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

July 18, 1995

Portage Post 47 hammered home an 11-3 win over Mauston in American Legion baseball action. Post 47 tallied six runs in the first inning and added two more in the second for a comfortable 8-0 lead over Mauston and never looked back. Nick Henke delivered a three-run triple in the opening frame, the lone hit in the eight-run victory for Post 47, which benefited from 14 walks and two hit batsmen to improve to 22-4 on the summer.

July 18, 1989