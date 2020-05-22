THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stilwell nearly perfect for Portage softball in 2007 tourney win

May 22, 2007

Portage softball pitcher Katie Stilwell flirted with a perfect game, but had to settle for a no-hitter, as she led the Warriors to a 3-1 victory over Waupun in a Division 2 regional semifinal game. Stilwell took a perfect game into the sixth inning, before a Portage error gave Waupun its first base runner. It was Stilwell’s third no-hitter of the season. Portage scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning. A Waupun throwing error allowed Portage’s first two runs to score. Jen Krueger’s RBI single with two outs drove in the third run. … Portage’s Chase Dohmen, playing at Portage’s No. 3 golfer, carded a 3-over-par 75 to claim medalist honors and lead the Warrior boys golf team to a Division 1 regional championship at the Portage Country Club. Other scores for Portage included a 78 from Lee Swan, an 83 from Jon Vaughn, an 86 from Brian Cacic and an 87 from Mitch Seubert.