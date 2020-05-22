THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stilwell nearly perfect for Portage softball in 2007 tourney win

May 22, 2007
Portage softball pitcher Katie Stilwell flirted with a perfect game, but had to settle for a no-hitter, as she led the Warriors to a 3-1 victory over Waupun in a Division 2 regional semifinal game. Stilwell took a perfect game into the sixth inning, before a Portage error gave Waupun its first base runner. It was Stilwell’s third no-hitter of the season. Portage scored all three of its runs in the fifth inning. A Waupun throwing error allowed Portage’s first two runs to score. Jen Krueger’s RBI single with two outs drove in the third run. … Portage’s Chase Dohmen, playing at Portage’s No. 3 golfer, carded a 3-over-par 75 to claim medalist honors and lead the Warrior boys golf team to a Division 1 regional championship at the Portage Country Club. Other scores for Portage included a 78 from Lee Swan, an 83 from Jon Vaughn, an 86 from Brian Cacic and an 87 from Mitch Seubert.
May 22, 1997
The Portage girls softball team picked up a 10-4 victory over Wisconsin Dells, and in the process earned at least a share of the South Central Conference title. Becky Wade had three of Portage’s eight hits in the game, while Heather Falkner and Sam Heiman each had two hits for the Warriors. Portage also took advantage of five walks by Wisconsin Dells pitching along with six errors.
May 22, 1996
Kelly Wiese and Nicole Yelk combined to throw a two-hit shutout as the Poynette softball team clinched a Capitol Conference title with a 12-0 victory in five innings over Wisconsin Heights. It was the second straight conference title for the Indians, who broke open a close game with eight runs in the third inning.
May 22, 1994
The Milwaukee Bucks won the rights to the No. 1 draft pick by winning the NBA’s draft lottery. Milwaukee earned its spot in the lottery by losing 62 games in 1993-94 season. Milwaukee would go on to select Glenn Robinson of Purdue with the No. 1 pick.
May 22, 1991
The Pardeeville baseball rallied from a 2-0 deficit to pick up a 4-3 victory over Montello in a Division 3 regional semifinal game in Pardeeville. Eric Green and Chris Vilstrup both had two-run singles in a four-run sixth inning to put the Bulldogs in front. Jake Manthey went the distance on the mound for Pardeeville, striking out six.
May 22, 1990
Westfield’s Trudy Larson threw a perfect game to lead the Pioneers softball squad to a 16-0 victory over Nekoosa in a regional semifinal game. Larson struck out six, and the Pioneers pounded the Papermakers with 13 hits on their way to remaining undefeated on the season. Pam Parker and Tammy Kistner each had three hits for Westfield, while Tara Byers had two hits. … The Portage softball team scored all of its runs in the second inning on its way to a 4-3 regional semifinal victory over Tomah. Pitcher Lonna Mittlesteadt went the distance in the circle for Portage, striking out seven and giving up just four hits.
May 22, 1989
Green Bay Packers first round draft pick Tony Mandarich was a no-show for the team’s second minicamp. Mandarich, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft out of Michigan State, refused to come to Green Bay after saying he expected to be paid more than No. 1 pick Troy Aikman, who signed a reported $11.2 million, six-year deal with the Cowboys. Mandarich also said he was considering a boxing match with heavyweight champion Mike Tyson if the Packers didn’t get serious about negotiating.
May 22, 1996
The Portage boys golf team won the first South Central Conference championship under 14-year coach Howie Ochs when it finished in a tie for fourth at the eighth and final SCC conference meet at the Castle Rock Country Club in Mauston. Portage entered the meet needing only to finish ahead of Tomah to clinch the title, and the Indians finished in sixth, just three shots behind Portage. The title was surprising for Portage, is it had only freshmen and sophomores playing on the varsity squad. Sophomores Scott Braun and Jim Van Epps led Portage, both shooting 42. Portage also got a 44 from Jeff Gaskell and a 51 from Ken Mlsna. Gaskel also earned the top spot on the all-conference team with his 41.1 scoring average.
May 22, 1996
Westfield’s Dave Weishaar hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Pioneers baseball team to a 7-6 victory over Lodi in a Class B regional game in Westfield. Louis Rudolph went the distance on the mound for Westfield, striking out five to get the win.
