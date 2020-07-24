THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stoffels' 3-run home run leads Sauk Prairie over Reedsburg

July 24, 2016
A.J. Stoffels' three-run home run sparked the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team to a 5-1 home win over rival Reedsburg. The pitchers were in control much of the night, with Reedsburg's Brady Nehring and Sauk Prairie's Taylor Koenig putting together quality starts.
The host Twins scratched a run across in the bottom of the first inning, using two singles and a hit-by-pitch to take a 1-0 lead. The Pirates drew even in the top of the sixth, with Chris Rosholt doubling and eventually scoring on an error.
Sauk Prairie relief pitcher Sam Koenig stranded the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, then the Twins mounted a seventh-inning rally. A pair of errors led to the first run, then Stoffels provided the big blow with his three-run homer to give the Twins a 5-1 lead.
Sauk Prairie pulled within a half-game of Reedsburg in the Northern Section Western Division standings, a race the Twins eventually won.
July 24, 2004
The record for most people brushing their teeth simultaneously was set during an amateur Northwoods League baseball game between the Madison Mallards and the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Warner Park in Madison. About 5,000 fans participated, a record that's been broken multiple times since.
July 24, 1962
Del Crandall hit a walk-off home run in the 12th inning to give the Milwaukee Braves a 5-4 win over the New York Mets at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Crandall's solo home run came off Bob Miller, who was in his first season since 1956 due to military service. Miller's first ever pitch with the Mets, who were in their inaugural season, was hit over the fence by Crandall.
Crandall, a catcher, finished the day 3-for-6 with a home run, while first baseman Joe Adcock went 3-for-4 with two RBIs; shortstop Roy McMillan went 3-for-6 with a run; left fielder Lee Maye went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks and two runs; and right fielder Hank Aaron went 2-for-6. Bob Shaw earned the win, coming on in relief of Lew Burdette and throwing four scoreless innings.
