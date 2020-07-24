THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Stoffels' 3-run home run leads Sauk Prairie over Reedsburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 24, 2016

A.J. Stoffels' three-run home run sparked the Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team to a 5-1 home win over rival Reedsburg. The pitchers were in control much of the night, with Reedsburg's Brady Nehring and Sauk Prairie's Taylor Koenig putting together quality starts.

The host Twins scratched a run across in the bottom of the first inning, using two singles and a hit-by-pitch to take a 1-0 lead. The Pirates drew even in the top of the sixth, with Chris Rosholt doubling and eventually scoring on an error.

Sauk Prairie relief pitcher Sam Koenig stranded the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, then the Twins mounted a seventh-inning rally. A pair of errors led to the first run, then Stoffels provided the big blow with his three-run homer to give the Twins a 5-1 lead.

Sauk Prairie pulled within a half-game of Reedsburg in the Northern Section Western Division standings, a race the Twins eventually won.

July 24, 2004

The record for most people brushing their teeth simultaneously was set during an amateur Northwoods League baseball game between the Madison Mallards and the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Warner Park in Madison. About 5,000 fans participated, a record that's been broken multiple times since.