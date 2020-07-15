THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Tamarack finishes 1981 men's softball league with perfect record

July 15, 2002
After giving up 5 runs in the top of the first inning, the Portage American Legion Baseball team rallied for an 11-10 victory over Waunakee at Bidwell Field. Tom Considine led the comeback with a pair of home runs, while Ryan Kaufman also homered in the victory. Kaufman’s homer was a solo shot in the third that cut Waunakee’s lead to 6-4. Considine’s first homer was a two-run shot that tied the game at 6 in the fourth. Considine’s second homer was a three-run bomb that gave Portage a 10-6 lead. Portage added an insurance run in the sixth to take an 11-6 lead, but Wauankee nearly tied the game, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to make it 11-10.
July 15, 2000
Poynette’s Tony Yelk kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the South team a 9-7 lead over the North in the 24th annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, but the North rallied for a 20-9 victory. It was the final prep football game for Yelk, who went on to play at Iowa State University, where he was a four-year letter winner for the Cyclones. After college, Yelk spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
July 15, 1995
The Portage American Legion Baseball team had a successful first day at the Plover Legion Tournament, beating host Plover II 5-0 before topping Middleton 11-1. Against Plover II, Portage pitcher Jason Van Denmark gave up just one hit over seven innings, striking out seven. A three-run homer by Russell Maas was the big blow for Portage in the first victory. In the win over Middleton, Brian Calkins gave up just one unearned run and three hits over five innings. Portage took control of the game with a seven-run first inning. Joe Zydowsky, who had a two-run double in the big first inning, also led off the second inning with a homer.
July 15, 1981
Tamarack ended the Portage Men’s Softball Association season with a perfect 15-0 record following a 6-5 victory over LaMasney’s. Tamarack manager Dick Smith said it was the first time in his “18 to 20 years” of involvement in the league that a team finished the season undefeated. Tamarack got a homer from Jim Meister as part of a three-run fifth to take 6-2 lead, but LaMasney’s Glenn Schultz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5. Tamarack held LaMasney’s scoreless the rest of the way to secure the victory.
July 15, 1980
Jeff Bender threw a no-hitter, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Adams-Friendship. Bender struck out five and walked a pair. Portage got a double and a triple from Jeff Raimer, while Dave Violette and Dan Swift both had doubles.
July 15, 1979
Lee Roberts hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, sending the Rio Home Talent League baseball team to a 3-2 victory over host Ashton. Rio took a 1-0 lead on DuWayne Benzine’s solo homer. After Ashton tied the game at 1, Rio took the lead back on a sacrifice fly by Don Hohlstein. Daryl Severson pitched the first six innings for Rio. Randy Wild tossed the final three frames to get the win.
