THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Tamarack finishes 1981 men's softball league with perfect record

July 15, 2002

After giving up 5 runs in the top of the first inning, the Portage American Legion Baseball team rallied for an 11-10 victory over Waunakee at Bidwell Field. Tom Considine led the comeback with a pair of home runs, while Ryan Kaufman also homered in the victory. Kaufman’s homer was a solo shot in the third that cut Waunakee’s lead to 6-4. Considine’s first homer was a two-run shot that tied the game at 6 in the fourth. Considine’s second homer was a three-run bomb that gave Portage a 10-6 lead. Portage added an insurance run in the sixth to take an 11-6 lead, but Wauankee nearly tied the game, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to make it 11-10.

July 15, 2000

Poynette’s Tony Yelk kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the South team a 9-7 lead over the North in the 24th annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, but the North rallied for a 20-9 victory. It was the final prep football game for Yelk, who went on to play at Iowa State University, where he was a four-year letter winner for the Cyclones. After college, Yelk spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.

July 15, 1995