THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Terry Stieve throws discus 176 feet to win La Crosse regional

May 28, 2015

The Baraboo Thunderbird baseball team celebrated Senior Night with an 8-2 non-conference victory over Mauston at Mary Rountree Evans Field. Baraboo took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first of those runs came home when Drake Coleman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tom Ginther drove in two more with a base hit. Griffin Nicksic’s sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 4-0. Baraboo added four more runs in the sixth. Trevor Hanson’s two-run single made it 6-0, and pair of wild pitches would bring home Baraboo’s final two runs of the game. Ethan Wilkinson earned the win on the mound for the T-Birds by tossing 2 1/3 innings of relief. The victory improved Baraboo’s record to 18-6.

May 28, 1988

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Odell Jones lost his no-hit bid against the Cleveland Indians end when Ron Washington lined a 1-1 slider into right field with one out in the ninth inning. The Brewers held on to win the game 2-0 in Cleveland. Jones, 35, was making his first start since 1981. He was starting because of injuries to regular starters Ted Higuera, Bill Wegman and Juan Nieves. Jones struck out seven and had a perfect game until Mel Hall walked with one out in the eighth inning.

May 28, 1971

Baraboo’s Terry Stieve threw the discus 176 feet, within four feet of the state record, to lead the Thunderbirds to the La Crosse Class A regional track championship. Stieve was one of 17 Baraboo boys to qualify for sectional competition as the Thunderbird piled up 84 points, 19 more than runner-up La Crosse Logan.