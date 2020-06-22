THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Tim Williams has 5 hits in Portage Legion victory in 2000

June 22, 2018

Jesus Aguilar homered in the seventh inning of the Milwaukee Brewer’s 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The home run broke up Cardinals’ rookie Jack Flaherty’s no-hit bid. Then Aguilar homered again in the ninth for the walk-off victory. Flaherty matched a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

June 23, 2017

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel struck out a batter in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, which broke Arodlis Chapman’s modern-era record for most consecutive games with a strikeout at a season’s start. Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip to lead off the ninth inning, the 38th straight game he struck out a batter.

June 22, 2004

The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored seven runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over host Reedsburg. The big inning for Portage began with a pair of walks followed by a two-run double by Matt Kabele that gave Portage a 4-2 lead. Jake Bethke’s RBI single would make it 5-2 before Chris Barreau’s two-run double made it 7-2. Steven Considine’s RBI single would make it 8-2 before Considine himself would score on a Reedsburg error to cap the big inning. Baker McDonald got the win on the mound of Portage, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings. Spencer Gilman gave up one run on one hit in the final two innings.