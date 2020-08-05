THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Walk-off double lifts Sauk Prairie Twins over Waunakee in 2018 HTL playoffs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 5, 2018Trent Sorg’s 10th-inning walk-off double gave the top-seeded Sauk Prairie Twins a 5-4 home win over eighth-seeded Waunakee in the Home Talent League Northern Section amateur baseball quarterfinals at Chuck Hall Memorial Field in Sauk City.

Aug. 5, 2006Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Reggie White is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio along with Troy Aikman, Harry Carson, John Madden, Warren Moon and Rayfield Wright. White had 198 sacks during his 15-year career, trailing only Bruce Smith (200) on the all-time list. White spent 1993 through 1998 in Green Bay, including tallying three sacks during the 1997 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Aug. 5, 1966The Green Bay Packers claimed a 38-0 win over the College All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago to improve the NFL to 22-9-2 all-time in the Chicago College All-Star Game.

Aug. 5, 1936Jesse Owens won the 200-meter dash in a world-record time of 20.7 seconds to claim his third gold medal of the Berlin Olympics in Germany. The 22-year-old American finished the Olympics with gold medals in the 100, 200, long jump and the 4x100-meter relay.