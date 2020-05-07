THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Westfield baseball's Denny Tucker delivers perfect game in win over Montello

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 7, 2004

Portage’s Megan Koch shook off some early control issues before settling in for a no-hitter as the Warriors blanked DeForest, 4-0, in a Badger North Conference softball game. Koch walked three batters in the first two innings but ultimately found her groove, retiring 16 straight batters before issuing a seventh inning walk. Portage scored the opening run in the third thanks in part to two Norskies errors before tacking on three late insurance runs in the sixth inning. Erin Voelker doubled in the win for Portage.

May 7, 2002

Shaun Corning struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced as he cruised to five-inning no-hitter for the Portage baseball team in the opening game of a doubleheader sweep over Mt. Horeb. The Warriors coasted to a 13-0 win over the Vikings in the first game of the twin bill, before Mike Denman delivered six strong innings to help Portage record back-to-back shutouts with a 6-0 victory in the night cap. With the wins, Portage earned at least a share of the Badger North Conference title.

May 7, 1994