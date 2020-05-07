THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Westfield baseball's Denny Tucker delivers perfect game in win over Montello

May 7, 2004
Portage’s Megan Koch shook off some early control issues before settling in for a no-hitter as the Warriors blanked DeForest, 4-0, in a Badger North Conference softball game. Koch walked three batters in the first two innings but ultimately found her groove, retiring 16 straight batters before issuing a seventh inning walk. Portage scored the opening run in the third thanks in part to two Norskies errors before tacking on three late insurance runs in the sixth inning. Erin Voelker doubled in the win for Portage.
May 7, 2002
Shaun Corning struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced as he cruised to five-inning no-hitter for the Portage baseball team in the opening game of a doubleheader sweep over Mt. Horeb. The Warriors coasted to a 13-0 win over the Vikings in the first game of the twin bill, before Mike Denman delivered six strong innings to help Portage record back-to-back shutouts with a 6-0 victory in the night cap. With the wins, Portage earned at least a share of the Badger North Conference title.
May 7, 1994
The Denver Nuggets become the first-ever No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed, beating the Seattle Supersonics in the final game of a best-of-5 Western Conference opening round series. After losing the first two games of the series, the Nuggets went on to win the final three games, including a 98-94 overtime victory to clinch the series win. Denver went on to fall to the Utah Jazz, 4-3, in the Western Conference semifinals.
May 7, 1987
Denny Tucker struck out 11 and faced the minimum 21 batters in a perfect game for the Westfield baseball team as the Pioneers blanked rival Montello, 7-0, in a Dual County Conference game. The Pioneers wasted little time giving Tucker room to work, scoring five runs in the second inning before Tucker added a two-run single in the third and never looked back. Kevin Fenske and Steve Kemnitz each went 2-for-3 to lead Westfield.
May 7, 1985
The Poynette softball team rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat Randolph, 10-9, in eight innings in a Dual County Conference game. Trailing 9-7 in the bottom of the seventh, the Indians took advantage of three Rockets errors to score a pair of runs and force extra innings. Marni Vaningan singled to lead off the eighth inning before stealing second and third, and ultimately scored on a wild pitch for the winning run. Vaningan went 2-for-5 and Brenda Hellegers had a two-run home run for the Indians.
May 7, 1977
Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the 103rd Kentucky Derby in a winning time of 2 minutes, 2.2 seconds. After winning the Kentucky Derby, Seattle Slew went on to win both the Preakness Stakes (1:54.4) and Belmont Stakes (2:29.6) to capture the first Triple Crown since Secretariat in 1973.
May 7, 1945
Former Brooklyn Dodgers manager Branch Rickey, who famously broke the baseball color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson, announced the formation of the United States League to serve as a platform to scout black players. The league began with at least six teams, due to conflicting sources, including the Pittsburgh Crawdads, Toledo Rays, Brooklyn Brown Dodgers, Chicago Brown Bombers, Detroit Motor City Giants and Philadelphia Hilldales.
