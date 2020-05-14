THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Westfield/Montello is surprise winner at 2009 Pauquette Invite

May 14, 2009
With just 12 individuals on the team, the Westfield/Montello girls track and field team earned a surprise first place at the Pauquette Invitational in Poynette. The Westfield/Montello co-op won just three events, but added five second-place finishes, en route to edging out River Valley for the team title. Winning individual events for Westfield/Montello were Katie Raymond (long jump) and Meghan Thomas (high jump). The team also won the 400 meter relay. On the boys side, Poynette won six events to win the team title by 55 points over River Valley. Individual winners for the Poynette boys were Max Grinde (long jump and triple jump), Adam Krumberger (high jump) and John Jones (110 hurdles).
May 14, 2006
With his mother sitting in the stands and a pink bat in his hands, Milwaukee’s Bill Hall slugged a home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Brewers to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on a Mother’s Day game at Miller Park. After the game, Hall gave the pink bat to his mother Vergie.
May 14, 2002
Portage’s Matt Engebretson broke the Badger Conference discus record with his throw of 170 feet, 4 inches at the Badger North Conference Meet hosted by Portage. The previous record was held by Monona Grove’s Doug Presney. The Portage boys swept the throwing events at the meet, as Justin Ostrowski won the shot put with a throw of 48-6 ¼. Portage’s other victory came from Kyle Stanley in the high jump, as the Warrior boys finished third, behind Baraboo and Sauk Prairie.
May 14, 2001
The Portage softball team clinched the outright South Central Conference championship with a 1-0 victory over Wisconsin Dells. Freshman Megan Koch gave up just one hit and pitched all seven innings to get the win for the Warriors. Portage scored the game’s only run on a RBI single by Ann Loomans in the fourth inning. … The Portage baseball team scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to pick up a 5-2 victory over host Wisconsin Dells, and in the process clinched the outright South Central Conference championship. The three runs in the eighth came on a Jamie O’Hara squeeze bunt and a two-run double by Justin Ostrowski.
May 14, 1993
Chad Edwards and Don Mielke won the long jump and discus, and were also on Portage’s winning 400-meter relay team, leading the Warriors to a first place at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational. Portage finished just three points ahead of runner-up Mauston. The Portage girls saw Jessica Koss win the 100-meter dash and Eileen Henrickson win the 400 meters en route to a second place finish. The lady Warriors finished just one point behind meet champion Mauston.
May 14, 1990
Portage’s Scott Anthes shot a 1-over-par 35 to finish in first place at the South Central Conference golf meet held at Lake Arrowhead. The score by Anthes helped Portage finish in first place at the meet and in third place in the final conference standings.
