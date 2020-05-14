THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Westfield/Montello is surprise winner at 2009 Pauquette Invite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 14, 2009

With just 12 individuals on the team, the Westfield/Montello girls track and field team earned a surprise first place at the Pauquette Invitational in Poynette. The Westfield/Montello co-op won just three events, but added five second-place finishes, en route to edging out River Valley for the team title. Winning individual events for Westfield/Montello were Katie Raymond (long jump) and Meghan Thomas (high jump). The team also won the 400 meter relay. On the boys side, Poynette won six events to win the team title by 55 points over River Valley. Individual winners for the Poynette boys were Max Grinde (long jump and triple jump), Adam Krumberger (high jump) and John Jones (110 hurdles).

May 14, 2006

With his mother sitting in the stands and a pink bat in his hands, Milwaukee’s Bill Hall slugged a home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Brewers to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on a Mother’s Day game at Miller Park. After the game, Hall gave the pink bat to his mother Vergie.

May 14, 2002