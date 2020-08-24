THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wiessinger wins head coaching debut with Portage in 1990

The Portage football team scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to rally back from a 6-point halftime deficit in a 32-18 season-opening victory over Waupun in a non-conference game at Bob Mael Field. The rally was led by the Portage defense. After Waupun rushed for 138 yards in the first half, Portage held it to minus-29 yards rushing in the second half. Portage used some trickery to get the tying-score in the third quarter. With Scott Gessner in to punt on a fourth down on the Waupun 38-yard line, Gessner took the snap and put the ball behind his back on a fake handoff to Ben Hartman. Waupun bit on the fake, allowing Gessner to scamper all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Portage took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Bednarek, and then sealed the win on Hartman’s 41-yard touchdown with 3:15 left in the game. Portage’s first touchdown came on a 78-yard run by Tony Ryan. Portage finished the game with 296 rushing yards on 33 carries.