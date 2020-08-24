THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wiessinger wins head coaching debut with Portage in 1990

Aug. 24, 2018
The Portage girls golf team had a banner day, as four of the team’s five varsity players either shot new career lows, or tied their previous low score for nine holes in a 187-192 victory over DeForest at Lake Windsor. Portage was led by sophomore Sophie Denure, who shot a career-best 4-over-par 40. Also shooting career-low rounds on the day for the Warriors were Maddie Mumm, who did so with a 15-over 51, and Rachel Hepler with a 16-over 52. Portage senior Anna Davidson tied her career-low round with a 44. … The Pardeeville football team got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Derek Lindert, including one that went for 59 yards, and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ty Westbury in a 28-14 victory over host Randolph.
Aug. 24, 2017
Lodi senior Tanner Maier, who was out for cross country for the first time in his high school career, won his debut meet, finishing in first place the Pioneer Invitational in Westfield with a time of 17 minutes, 25 second. Finishing second to Maier was Portage junior Tyler Jones, who crossed the finish line in 17:31. The Lodi boys finished first as a team with 48 points, while Portage was fourth with 66 points. On the girls side, Portage finished third overall with 94 points. Leading the lady Warriors was Hunter Warzecha, who finished 14th in 23:48.
Aug. 24, 2007
The Portage football team scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to rally back from a 6-point halftime deficit in a 32-18 season-opening victory over Waupun in a non-conference game at Bob Mael Field. The rally was led by the Portage defense. After Waupun rushed for 138 yards in the first half, Portage held it to minus-29 yards rushing in the second half. Portage used some trickery to get the tying-score in the third quarter. With Scott Gessner in to punt on a fourth down on the Waupun 38-yard line, Gessner took the snap and put the ball behind his back on a fake handoff to Ben Hartman. Waupun bit on the fake, allowing Gessner to scamper all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Portage took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Bednarek, and then sealed the win on Hartman’s 41-yard touchdown with 3:15 left in the game. Portage’s first touchdown came on a 78-yard run by Tony Ryan. Portage finished the game with 296 rushing yards on 33 carries.
Aug. 24, 2001
Pardeeville’s Billy Holland scored one touchdown on offense and recorded four interceptions on defense, leading the Bulldogs to a 37-14 victory over host Whitefish Bay Dominican in the season opener. Pardeeville quarterback Justin Nickel threw three touchdown passes, including two to Aaron Lytle. A 48-yard strike from Nickel to Lytle helped cap a 23-point second quarter for the Bulldogs, giving them a 30-8 lead at the half. Bryan Steiner rushed for 158 yards to lead Pardeeville’s rushing attack.
Aug. 24, 1997
Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb ran for a touchdown and threw for another in a 34-0 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J. Wisconsin sophomore Ron Dayne, who rushed for an NCAA freshman record 1,836 yards the previous season, was held to just 46 yards on 13 carries before sustaining a slight neck injury. Syracuse needed just 16 seconds to score the game’s first touchdown when Kevin Johnson returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score.
Aug. 24, 1996
Portage’s Krista Miller and Amy Keppert both won titles for the Warriors at the Oregon Quad. Miller won the title at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Oregon’s Beth Conant. Keppert won the championship at No. 4 singles with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Sauk Prairie’s Michelle Dischler.
Aug. 24, 1990
First-year Portage head football coach Jeff Wiessinger was a winner in his debut with the Warriors, as Portage picked up a 19-6 victory over host McFarland. Portage got a pair of first-half touchdown runs by Tim Preston, and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Rusty O’Keefe to Kurt Moyer with 6:48 left in the game. Preston finished the game with 151 yards on 33 carries. … Pardeeville got 122 yards and a touchdown from running back Dustan Bussan in a 30-0 season-opening win over visiting Hustisford. Brett Achterberg intercepted a pair of passes for Pardeeville, returning them 55 and 45 yards, setting up touchdowns each time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!